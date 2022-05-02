Johnny Depp and Amber Heard hung a $160,000 wine bill, check out the list!

Depp’s manager said the event took place near the end of the stars’ marriage

Divorces are not pretty. If it was okay, people wouldn’t get divorced, right? But celebrity divorces always seem to have a prom component, with exaggerated decor and demeanor. The ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, unfortunately, did not escape the theme.

In yet another installment of the Mexican soap opera that has become the lawsuit Depp is filing against his ex-wife for defamation, Ed White (who manages Depp’s career and business) testified last week, and said that at the end of their marriage, The couple “hung” a $160,000 bill at a Los Angeles wine store, Twenty Twenty Wine Merchants.

“But this account is practically zero. He hardly buys or consumes more wines, just to give as a Christmas gift,” said Ed White in the testimony. Although the reality now appears to be this, accusations of abusive consumption of alcohol and drugs permeate the process. Johnny Depp claimed in front of the court that his ex-wife drank two bottles of wine a night and that the family’s monthly wine bills were over $30,000 a month. Already Amber Heard put in the process that the domestic violence that Depp suffered, in general happened after the consumption of alcohol and drugs.

Among the couple’s wine purchases, according to Ed White, was Amber Heard’s favorite wine, the Spanish red Vega Sicilia, which was the wine chosen to celebrate her 30th birthday in April 2016, purchased for approximately $500 each. bottle. There were 5, plus 8 bottles of Champagne.

Amber Heard divorced the actor in 2017, accusing him of assaulting her many times during their relationship, including showing a video where he breaks part of the kitchen in the house, after consuming a very full glass of red wine. In Depp’s lawsuit against Heard, he asks for $50 million, as he claims she defamed him and ruined his career and reputation. If he wins, it remains to be seen which wine will be chosen for the celebration.