Jô’s family, from Corinthians, is prevented from entering a restaurant

It was just supposed to be lunch on Sunday, May 1st, before heading to a football match. But Claudia Silvasoccer player woman jo, from Corinthians, ended up denouncing the restaurant Tatu Bola, in Tatuapé, in the East Zone of São Paulo. Accompanied by her two children, Pedro and Miguel, aged 8 and 5, the businesswoman was prevented from entering the place.

“They didn’t let us in because we’re wearing a team shirt. Now is it a crime? I, as a player’s wife, am reporting this restaurant out of embarrassment. A player’s family is now banned from having a social life,” she said.

In his social networks, the striker of Timão made an outburst about the situation that his wife and children went through:

‘Today, on Labor Day, while I was working and fulfilling my obligations, my family, the reason for everything, went through a regrettable moment,’ he began.

“My wife, children and friends were prevented from entering a restaurant in the Tatu Bola Bar chain for lunch. The reason? stunned! They were wearing the shirt of the team I play for, as they were going to watch me right after,” he said. jo.

The athlete followed his outburst by noting that the team shirt is characteristic of his profession and has no criminal connotation.

“A doctor wears his lab coat proudly, a civil defender wears his uniform proudly, but when we talk about football, can’t a family member wear their father’s work uniform? What’s happening with the world? It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it!

Jô also emphasized that he will not let it go and will take legal action: “The fights are the fault of people and their imbalances and not the clothes. We are in the 21st century and we can come and go, at least theoretically. Do it to me, but don’t do it to my family, so it won’t go unpunished. So that this fact is an example for establishments of how not to act with their customers, and so that other families don’t feel and go through what my family went through today. Be human, only then will we have a better world and football with less hate’.

Until the closing of this article, the restaurant had not commented on the case.

