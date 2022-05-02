Jô’s family is prevented from entering a restaurant for wearing a Corinthians shirt

The wife and children of center forward Jô, from Corinthianswere prevented from entering a restaurant, in São Paulo, last Sunday, because they were wearing the club’s shirt, according to a report released by the player himself on his social networks.

“Today (Sunday), on work day, while I was working and fulfilling my obligations, my family, the reason for everything, went through a regrettable moment. My wife, children and friends were prevented from entering to lunch at a restaurant in the Tatu Bola network. The reason? Amazing! My wife and son were wearing the shirt of the team I play for, because they would watch me soon after”, wrote Jô in his Instagram folks.

“A doctor wears his lab coat proudly, a civil defender wears his uniform proudly, but when we talk about football, can’t a family wear their father’s work uniform? What’s happening to the world? , it’s how you say it. It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it!”, he added.

The restaurant chain has not yet commented on the incident and some posts by fans on social media show other patrons wearing club shirts.

Last Sunday, Corinthians hosted Fortaleza for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship and won 1-0, with an own goal by Matheus Jussa. Jô came on in the second half in place of Róger Guedes. Now the team prepares for the game against Deportivo Cali, for Libertadores, on Wednesday, at 21:00 (Brasília), in Colombia.

