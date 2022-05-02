J’s family barred from a bar for wearing a Corinthians shirt; player expe case on networks

Last Sunday, before Corinthians’ victory over Fortaleza, the family of striker Jô was stopped at a bar in Tatuapé, East Zone of the city of São Paulo. The reason, according to Jô and his family, was the use of the Corinthians shirt.

“Today on Labor Day, while I was working and fulfilling my obligations, my family, the reason for everything, went through a regrettable moment. My wife, children and friends were prevented from entering a restaurant in the Tatu Bola Bar chain for lunch, why? AMAZED! My wife and son were wearing the shirt of the team I play for as they would watch me soon after“, wrote Jô in the networks – see post below.

“A doctor wears his coat with pride, a civil defender wears his uniform with pride, but when we talk about football, a family can’t wear their father’s work uniform? What is happening to the world?”, completed the shirt 77.

On her social networks, Claudia Silva, the player’s wife, also took a stand. The moment she was prevented from entering the place, Claudia recorded the situation she and her children had gone through before moving to Neo Química Arena.

“Good afternoon guys. I just had an embarrassment at the Tatu Bola Tatuapé restaurant. Me and my kids stopped in for lunch before heading to the game. I’m wearing the Corinthians shirt, my kids too, and they didn’t let us in because we’re wearing the Corinthians shirt. Is it a crime to wear a team shirt now? It’s such a trivial question. That’s why fans are as they are, acting aggressively, because people like that have got it into their heads that team clothing is a crime,” he said.

The report of My Helm sought contact with the press office of the Tatu Bola Bar restaurant. As of the time of publication, the site has not commented on the matter.

