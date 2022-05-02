Kevin Feige comments on recent Marvel Studios movie leaks ahead of release ~ Marvel Universe 616

With just a few days to go before it hits theaters, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness couldn’t get rid of the spoilers. It’s not at all safe to be on social media this week until you see the movie. During the press conference for the new Doctor Strange sequel, Marvel Studios President Feige was asked about keeping spoilers and secrets out of the public eye until the films were released.

Feige responded by saying that unfortunately it is impossible at this point to be able to stop this as it was done before. Something will probably leak at some point. So, Marvel Studios’ goal is to make movies that are great, even if fans know some of the big surprises.

“The sad truth is that you don’t, and therefore you need to make sure that the experience itself works, regardless of what has been spoiled or not,” Feige explained. “We’re still doing the best job we can and I think a lot of people are getting good at not spreading it. You know someone steals something, don’t spread it because it potentially diminishes the experience, but a lot of the time, ‘No Return Home’ showed that hasn’t diminished the experience, so we’ll continue to do the best we can, but the most important thing is to deliver the movie or show regardless of what you know is going on.”

As Feige mentioned, Spider-Man: No Return Home is a great example of building something that can be widely loved, even if its biggest secrets are revealed ahead of time. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were seen on the set of No Return Home during its production. Despite Garfield’s extensive and convincing lies, fans knew that previous Spider-Man stars would be in No Return Home. But that didn’t take away from the movie experience. So should Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness even after recent leaks.

Directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez like America Chavez.

The movie is out in theaters as early as this week on May 5, 2022.

