Laboratory records increase in demand for COVID-19 tests in Minas Gerais
The demand for COVID-19 tests in the Hermes Pardini Laboratory network has increased in Minas in the last three weeks, due to the April holidays, Holy Week and Tiradentes. Also, the positivity rate has increased, but the numbers are still low.
According to the laboratory, between April 11 and 16, there was a 1.6% increase in demand for RT-PCR exams in the state. In the same period, positivity increased from 8.3% to 11.3%, an increase of 3% in Minas.
Despite the low numbers, the laboratory’s infectologist, Melissa Valentini, explained that, as the United States and Europe historically anticipate the trends of the pandemic, it is very important to consider what may happen in the future. “Especially with the changes in the sanitary measures of exemption from tests and the use of masks”, she added.
However, according to the infectious disease specialist, although the situation requires care for Brazil, it is not a cause for alarm for the population. “Few people are taking tests and, therefore, the volume of tests and the positivity rate can be fragile and not present the reality”, she said.
Minas has the pandemic under control
