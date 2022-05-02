Laboratory records increase in demand for COVID-19 tests in Minas Gerais

In the last week, the laboratory recorded a 15.8% increase in the search for a COVID-19 test (photo: Marcelo Camargo/ Brazil Agency) The demand for COVID-19 tests in the Hermes Pardini Laboratory network has increased in Minas in the last three weeks, due to the April holidays, Holy Week and Tiradentes. Also, the positivity rate has increased, but the numbers are still low.

According to the laboratory, between April 11 and 16, there was a 1.6% increase in demand for RT-PCR exams in the state. In the same period, positivity increased from 8.3% to 11.3%, an increase of 3% in Minas.

In the following week, from April 16 to 23, Hermes Pardini also observed a 1.6% growth in the search for COVID-19 tests. However, between April 25th and 30th, the rate grew by 15.8%. The increase in positivity in the state was 0.2% over the previous week.

Despite the low numbers, the laboratory’s infectologist, Melissa Valentini, explained that, as the United States and Europe historically anticipate the trends of the pandemic, it is very important to consider what may happen in the future. “Especially with the changes in the sanitary measures of exemption from tests and the use of masks”, she added.

However, according to the infectious disease specialist, although the situation requires care for Brazil, it is not a cause for alarm for the population. “Few people are taking tests and, therefore, the volume of tests and the positivity rate can be fragile and not present the reality”, she said.

Minas has the pandemic under control

The Health Secretary, physician Fbio Baccheretti, informed last Friday (4/29) that Minas Gerais has the pandemic under control, as, in the previous 7 days, the state had 15 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants. In this same period, 816 cities, of the 853 in Minas, did not register any death caused by COVID-19.

