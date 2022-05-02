loans need to be declared from a certain amount; check what it is

Will you need to declare the IR 2022? Know that loans need to be declared in the Income Tax from a certain amount.

Many don’t know but Loans and financing must be included in your income tax return if it exceeds the amount of R$ 5 thousand, whether they are withdrawn from financial institutions or even with a family member or friend.

In conversation with the Sopa Cultural portal, the specialist, accounting advisor and CEO of Sapri Consultoria, Cláudio Lasso, explains that debts in loans that are greater than R$ 5 thousand must be declared. “If the loan is greater than R$ 5 thousand, you need to declare the debt in the Income Tax. The bank loan must be declared in the Debts and Real Encumbrances form”, says Lasso.

The advisor also says that for those who made at least one single purchase or sale of shares during the year also need to add to the IR. “If you ended the year with shares you bought a long time ago, you also need to declare. the purchase and sale information must be entered in the Assets and Rights form”, completes the advisor.

Cláudio completes stating the importance of the taxpayer making his declaration. “The importance of sending the income tax return for those who intend to make some real estate financing is very relevant for taking out credit. Many cases are not approved due to the lack of declaration or information in the obligation”, concludes Lasso.

Who else needs to declare the IR

The period for income tax declaration is passing and it is important to analyze as soon as possible if you need to make the IR 2022 declaration. The deadline goes until May 31th. Check out what other reasons lead you to have to go through the declaration:

If in the last year your taxable income was greater than BRL 28,559.70, that is, if you are a worker or retiree who had a monthly salary equal to or greater than BRL 1,903.98;

If during the last year the annual income was R$ 300 thousand;

If you received amounts related to assets, pensions, indemnities, stock exchanges or similar;

If you have sold or purchased real estate;

If the exempt income went beyond R$40 thousand;

Some type of rural activity was carried out and they had an annual income of more than R$ 142 thousand.

