Longevity diet increases chance of living to 100

Scientists at the University of Southern California, USA, published in a scientific journal the “longevity diet”, a healthy eating plan so that people can live to 100 years and avoid the diseases of age.

The curious thing about the “longevity diet” is that it includes dark chocolate as a crucial part of the plan.

While there is room to indulge in ‘a few’ favorite treats, the diet requires that red meat be cut out completely, including processed meat. However, ‘very low amounts’ of white meat can be consumed in the diet. (see diet list below)

She even includes vegetables, legumes, whole grains (nuts, lentils, beans) as a fundamental part of her eating plan, as well as olive oil.

Sugar and refined grains – such as white bread, pasta and cereal – need to be reduced.

fasting

The diet also asks you to fast. They recommend fasting for at least 12 hours a day and for five days every few months for those most at risk for age-related illnesses.

Experts at the University of Southern California have reviewed hundreds of nutrition studies over the past decade in their quest to discover the diet that “offers the best chance of living longer and healthier.”

Fasting periods increase autophagy — the body’s way of cleaning up damaged cells — and cell regeneration in the body’s tissues, the researchers said.

This leads to increased metabolic function – the rate at which the body burns calories.

And it can delay immunosenescence – the reduced natural immune function that comes with age.

“Regulating this pro-longevity network can delay aging and reduce risk factors and/or incidence of age-related diseases, including diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases,” the study states.

delay aging

Following this diet may “delay aging” and reduce the risk of developing age-related diseases, including diabetes and cancer, the researchers said.

The lead author, Dr. Valter Longo, an expert in aging and biological sciences, argued that “it is not a dietary restriction intended only to cause weight loss”.

Rather, it aims to slow aging and ‘help prevent morbidity and maintain health in old age’.

A plethora of evidence shows that these dietary patterns would encourage healthy cell function and prevent obesity, diabetes and cancer.

Dr Longo and Professor Rozalyn Anderson, an aging specialist at the University of Wisconsin, published their findings in the journal Cell.

What should a balanced diet look like?

Eat at least 5 servings of a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. All fresh, frozen, dried and canned fruits and vegetables count

Base meals on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates, preferably whole grains

30 grams of fiber per day: This is the same as eating all of the following: 5 servings of fruits and vegetables, 2 whole-grain crackers, 2 thick slices of whole-grain bread, and a large baked potato in the skin

Have some dairy alternatives (like soy drinks) by choosing low-fat, low-sugar options

Eat beans, pulses, fish, eggs, meat and other proteins (including 2 servings of fish per week, one of which should be oily)

Choose unsaturated oils and pastes and consume in small amounts

Drink 6-8 cups/glasses of water a day

Adults should have less than 6g of salt and 20g of saturated fat for women or 30g for men per day

mediterranean diet

The researchers noted that the longevity diet is similar to Mediterranean-style diets — which are largely plant-based or pescatarian.

These are followed in ‘super anti-aging’ places where there are a ‘high number’ of people aged 100 and over, such as Sardinia in Italy, Okinawa in Japan and Loma Linda in California, the team said.

However, the longevity diet is an ‘evolution’ of these diets, limiting eating hours and recommending fasting.

The team noted that the diet cannot be recommended for everyone and must take into account age, health status and genetics, as people over 65 may need more protein “to combat frailty and weight loss.” lean body mass”.

They advised people to talk to their doctor before making major dietary changes.

Dr Longo added: “The longevity diet is not a dietary restriction intended solely to cause weight loss, but a lifestyle focused on delaying aging that can complement standard health care and, taken as a preventive measure, will help to prevent morbidity and maintain health in advanced stages’.

With information from DailyMail and NHS Eatwell Guide