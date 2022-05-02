Louis Leterrier in talks to direct Fast & Furious 10

AND Fast and furious We already have a new director… Louis Letterrierdirector of The incredible Hulk and furies of titanshas just been announced as the new director of fast and furious 10.

Letterrier will replace Justin Linwho left the direction of the project last week.

According to the NY Daily News, Lin’s departure was not so amicable and the director commented, “Diesel shows up late for the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And appears out of shape“.

Justin Lin Leaves Fast & Furious 10 Directing

The actors Vin Diesel, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez are expected in the long run.

Justin Lin returns in the direction. Further details were not given about the plot.

fast and furious 10 (working title) is set for May 19, 2023.

I have a degree in Information Systems, and I love cinema, television and theater. I work, read a lot, study, go to cinemas, parks and run (exceeded the personal goal of 21km), and still I watch series, movies and read books and write about them for over 10 years… Yes, I don’t even know how I manage to organize my schedule in the midst of so much nerdiness. Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DanArtimos

twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DanArtimos —

Related