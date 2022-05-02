News

Louis Leterrier in talks to direct Fast & Furious 10

AND Fast and furious We already have a new director… Louis Letterrierdirector of The incredible Hulk and furies of titanshas just been announced as the new director of fast and furious 10.

Letterrier will replace Justin Linwho left the direction of the project last week.

According to the NY Daily News, Lin’s departure was not so amicable and the director commented, “Diesel shows up late for the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And appears out of shape“.

The actors Vin Diesel, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez are expected in the long run.

fast and furious 10 (working title) is set for May 19, 2023.

