Man accused of killing mother after being banned from smoking indoors

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with allegedly shooting and killing his mother at their Polk County, Florida home on Thursday (28)

According to information from the New York Post, the perpetrator, identified as Seth Settle, fled the scene after the murder. He was later caught by the police and confessed to the crime.

In a statement to the press, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explained that Settle allegedly argued with his mother, 52, when she ordered him to stop smoking cigars in the bedroom. After the reprimand, the son reportedly got out of control, took a revolver and shot his mother.

Police were alerted by Settle’s 24-year-old brother, who arrived home after the youngest had run away to find his mother lying on the floor.

Settle’s father was at work when the incident happened. Later, however, when he went to pick up his daughter from school, he received a call from authorities informing him that his wife had been shot. The victim was taken to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and died.

In his testimony, Seth Settle claimed the shooting was accidental, but investigators believe he shot his mother out of anger, according to Sheriff Judd. The young man also said he has depression.

Authorities also did not immediately suspect foul play, as there was no blood in the house or obvious injuries to the victim’s body. A nurse inspected the body and found what appeared to be punctures. The woman was shot in the heart, which caused an interruption in the flow of blood.

According to Sheriff Judd, the family has no history of violence and the victim was known as a loving and devoted mother to her children.

“The people most shocked and stunned by this are the family itself. No one could have predicted this,” the official said.

Seth Settle was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, in addition to five counts of providing false information to police and firing a firearm at residential property.