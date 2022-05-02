Mangueira announces the departure of carnival artist Leandro Vieira

After six carnivals and two titles in the Special Group, the passage of carnival artist Leandro Vieira at Estação Primeira de Mangueira ended early Sunday night. Verde e Rosa announced the artist’s departure through their social networks. See below.





“The First Station is huge. A school used to collecting big carnivals and having a team that matches its immense and passionate fans. In 2016, a sweet and talented bet turned into a league, a perfect marriage between the brilliant Leandro Vieira, signing for the first time the carnival of a school in the carioca carnival special, and Mangueira, resulting, in its debut, in the conquest of its first championship. .

There were two incredible titles and four other carnivals to fill the mangueira’s heart with pride. However, the time has come for him to follow another path, different from ours, and say goodbye.

We know that we tattooed our green and pink on your heart, just as you leave the mark of your work in the heart of the Mangueira nation. For us, there is no other word for the occasion: Thank you for everything Leandro”.

The artist also said: “I could write a lot. Chain thoughts to speak an endless sea of ​​beautiful things. I prefer, at a time like this, to recover the strength of a word that summarizes, and gives the size of what I would like to say, without now being able to say so much: THANK YOU, Estação Primeira for EVERYTHING! THANK YOU community; THANK YOU to the fans; THANK YOU to the friends I’ve made; THANK YOU to everyone from Mangueira who gave me the daily reason to want to do more and better. THANK YOU for believing in the improbable! I am – from head to toe – just GRATITUDE”.

