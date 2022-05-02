Shirt 9 has been with Mengão since 2019 and has become a great idol of the new generation of flamenguistas

gabigol is the great idol of the new generation of Flamengo. Shirt 9 has been accumulating records since 2019 and has already raised many cups. In every transfer window his name is considered to leave Rubro-Negro and return to Europe. Gabriel never hid his desire to show his worth on the lawns of the Old Continent. The first time he went abroad, he disappointed at Inter Milan and also at Benfica.

The Spanish sports portal “Fichajes” reported that gabigol is on the radar of barcelona, who finds it difficult to hire Robert Lewandowski. According to the publication, Bayern Munich play hard to negotiate the striker, pose many obstacles and the negotiation is currently stuck.

Thus, Gabigol appears as an alternative and has been monitored by Barça directors for a long time. His evolution at Flamengo became very prominent: “The sporting direction of Barça has been following its performance for several months, as it is also a good deal, since its price would not be too high”, said an excerpt from the report.

The article on the portal also highlights that Fla’s management would like to receive something around 30 million euros (practically BRL 157 million at the current price) and Barcelona are happy to pay this amount. The Catalan club’s assessment is that the athlete would be worth the investment and, therefore, “may be very willing to reach that value”.

Gabigol is still young, he has only 25 years and his career peak may be reached in the near future. More mature and knowing the reasons he was wrong in Europe, the athlete could very well shut up the critics once again and be a winner on the Old Continent.