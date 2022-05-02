May releases on Disney+, HBO Max and more

THE AppleTV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Prime Video and Star+ are preparing major releases for their catalogs in May. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Serpent of Essex, Hacks and even the new Tico and Teco debut on streaming platforms to liven up the month for subscribers.

THE Tangerine separated everything interesting that arrives in May on streaming services. So, so you don’t miss out on any great news, check out the full list of this month’s most anticipated releases!

The Essex Serpent (13th)

Tom Hiddleston in a scene from The Essex Serpent Disclosure / AppleTV+

Based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Perry, the new AppleTV+ original series tells the story of Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes). The character travels to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical creature. While studying the snake, the woman meets the local shepherd (Tom Hiddleston).

The Enchanted Tennis (day 13)

Trailer for The Enchanted Tennis Lexi Underwood and Chosen Jacobs on the movie set

Aspiring sneaker designer El (Chosen Jacobs) hides his artistic talent during his hours at a shoe store. But everything changes when he meets Kira King (Lexi Underwood). The daughter of Darius King (John Salley), a basketball legend, gives the young man confidence to follow his dream.

Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law (20th)

The most awaited return! Tico and Tico are back! Disclosure / Disney+

After being forgotten, the squirrel duo returns when Teco receives a computerized surgery. With the help of Tico, the character goes in search of the members of Os Defensores da Lei (1988-1990). But to his surprise, the other members are facing different kinds of addictions because of their fame.

Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer Ewan McGregor in a scene from Obi-Wan Kenobi

After the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) lived in exile on the planet Tatooine. The six-episode series, which stars Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, must explore the adventures of the seasoned jedi in the wilderness of this far-flung galaxy. Hard to contain the anxiety for this release, huh?

Hacks – Season Two (Day 12)

Jean Smart in the Hacks series Disclosure / HBO Max

After years of success, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) decides to risk a new kind of show. At this stage in her life, she decides to address her personal problems in front of the public. Along with her new writer Ava (Hannah Winbinder), the character travels across the country to put the new idea into practice.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (day 6)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer Celia Rose Gooding plays Nyota Uhura in this new Star Trek adventure

Set a decade before Star Trek (1966-1969), the Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series will explore the adventures of the USS Enterprise, commanded by Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). To face the intergalactic threats, he enlists the help of Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck).

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Day 12)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Babak Tafti in the Showtime Original Series Disclosure / Showtime

The plot, which has a release confirmed for May, follows the origin full of ups and downs of Uber. In this roller coaster of emotions, the series starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler shows how the creation of the transportation company in Silicon Valley was.

The Wilds – Season Two (Day 6)

The Wilds trailer Shannon Berry in a scene from The Wilds

After discovering that they have been secretly gathered for an extreme social experiment, the group of teenagers try to survive on this desert island. And, to make matters worse, they find a new group of objects of study.

Moonfall: Lunar Menace (day 13)

Halle Berry in Moonfall Scene Disclosure / Diamond Films

In the film starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, a mysterious force pulls the Moon out of its orbit. The result? An imminent collision with Earth, which would wipe out all of humanity.

Night Sky (20th)

Night Sky trailer JK Simmons in the Prime Video series

Years ago, Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (JK Simmons) found a buried chamber in their backyard. And, inexplicably, the artifact transports the couple to a strange and completely deserted planet. After guarding the secret very carefully, the duo are surprised by the introduction of an enigmatic young man.

Bel Air (18th)

Jabari Banks in Bel-Air Scene Tyler Golden/Peacock

After getting into trouble with the police, Will (Jabari Banks) moves in with his rich uncles. Despite being excited about the luxury of Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) and Phillip Banks (Adrian Holmes), the young man takes time to adapt to this new reality. The new series is a reboot of Freak Out (1990-1996).