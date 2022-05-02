McDonald’s admits McPicanha mistake and announces return with new name

It’s been a few weeks since McDonald’s announced a new addition to its menu, McPicanha. However, different from what the name implies, the sandwich burger is not made with picanha, in fact, it is the sauce used in the food that has this flavor.

The case was framed by Procon-SP as misleading advertising, which forced the fast-food chain to remove the product from the menu. On Friday (29), McDonald’s publicly admitted the mistake, and announced that the product’s advertising will be modified.

As an alternative to the problem generated by false advertising, McDonald’s will again bring the same hamburger with the same ingredients, only now, being more honest with consumers. In a statement, the network stated:

“As of this Friday (29), we are removing from the menu the two sandwiches of the “Novos McPicanha” line, in all restaurants in the country.

McDonald’s also tried to explain the error, blaming the communication for the misinformation the product caused:

“We clarify that the recently launched platform called “Novos McPicanha” was named precisely to provide a new experience to the consumer with the exclusive picanha-flavored sauce, a new presentation and a different hamburger in composition and size (100% beef, produced with a blend of selected cuts and in the largest size currently offered by the chain). We apologize if the name chosen raised doubts and inform you that we are evaluating the next steps.”

On Instagram, McDonalds apologized again, and announced that it will make a change to the name of the product:

The fine that could be applied if the fast-food chain did not comply with the Procon-SP order could be up to 11.6 million reais, because the campaign is framed in the crime of false advertising.

Misleading advertising is the crime or misconduct of posting or transmitting an advertisement containing a false, erroneous or misleading statement made intentionally or recklessly to promote the sale of a product or service.

