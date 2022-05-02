McLaren Investigates Employee Over Offensive Posts Against Hamilton | formula 1

In a statement, McLaren confirmed that it is investigating an employee for offensive tweets directed at Lewis Hamilton in a now-deleted profile. The collaborator, identified as “Katie”, made a series of publications calling the seven-time Mercedes champion an “idiot” in 2020 and 2021.

– We consider these comments to be completely at odds with our values ​​and culture at McLaren. We take the matter very seriously and are investigating it as a priority – informed the team of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

The posts were shared with the British team through the same platform. They were directed at the 37-year-old pilot on separate occasions. One of them was when he returned to the grid after the period of isolation that followed a positive test for Covid-19 in 2020.

– What a real idiot he is! Can’t see anyone getting along – wrote the McLaren employee.

At the time, the Briton was replaced at the Sakhir GP by George Russell, who stood out over the weekend.

Other offensive messages were published on the already deleted profile when Hamilton was disqualified from the classification of the São Paulo GP at Interlagos last November and when he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Palace in London, UK, after the 2021 season. .

Last season in Formula 1, marked by the anthological rivalry between Hamilton and reigning champion Max Verstappen, the seven-time champion was also the target of online abuse. After the first collision between the pair – for which the Mercedes driver ended up being held responsible and punished – he received a series of racist messages on the internet.

Formula 1 issued a statement in which it repudiated the incident, along with Mercedes. Verstappen’s team, RBR supported the seven-time champion and demanded that those responsible for the offenses be punished.

Despite highlighting the fact that, for the first time, he did not feel alone in a situation of racial abuse, an online hate monitoring institution revealed that 31 profiles that attacked the pilot remained online even after the reports.

Death threats after 2021 season

Williams driver Nicholas Latifi triggered the safety car at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP which, with five laps to go, changed the outcome of the race won by Verstappen and marked by the transgression of the racing direction to the sporting regulations. Due to the incident, the Canadian was also the target of a series of attacks on social media, including death threats.

He revealed what happened through an official statement, with support from F1 itself and the other teams – including Mercedes.

– Stay strong. We are by your side in the fight against online hate and abuse – tweeted the eight-time champion of constructors.

