MCU star wants to play an iconic comic book moment, but is barred by Marvel

Elizabeth Olsenthe MCU’s Wanda still hasn’t given up hope of speaking a famous phrase that Scarlet Witch says in the comics.

She gave an interview to promote the film. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich premieres this week, and revealed that speaking the phrase, spoken by the character in Dynasty M remains your dream.

“I hope I can say. I’m excited for the crossovers to come in the future. I think this movie opens up a lot of opportunities in the Multiverse, but still not the immortal words [“chega de mutantes”]. Make it happen MCU,” she snapped.

The phrase “No More Mutants” is uttered by the character in the comics when most mutants are eliminated from the earth, leaving only 198 of them.

But that still can’t fit into the MCU, which doesn’t have mutants. The new Doctor Strange movie will feature Professor X, played by actor Patrick Stewart, which could mean the beginning of their appearance.

“Again, I have to point out that I never know what we’re going to do next, so whenever I have an interview like this, I’m just saying what I think is cool, and what would be interesting for me. But it’s not in my control, only Kevin Feige’s.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa is directed by Sam Raimi, and stars Benedict Cumberbach, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejifor and Xochitl Gomez.

