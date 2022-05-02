Mercado Pago launches investment marketplace, with CDB from R$1, which yields 150% of CDI

Mercado Pago continues to shorten paths that lead to the financial inclusion of the population and, in May, launches its investment marketplace, a broad and integrated platform with diversified product offerings, management solutions and resource planning.

The debut products are CDBs with investments from R$ 1, which deliver yields of 150% of the CDI – more than double the savings -, promotional profitability for the entire month of May, through a simple, safe and transparent.

CDBs are issued by the institution Mercado Crédito SCFI, distributed by Mercado Pago in partnership with Órama Investimentos and are protected by the Fundo Garantidor de Créditos (FGC).

Directly from the Mercado Pago account, the user can choose between 1-month, 2-month, 3-month and 1-year redemptions, and each CDB will bring an educational screen to help you choose the best option according to your moment in life. The gross yield of 150% of CDI is promotional for the launch and is available until the end of May, both for customers and new users of Mercado Pago, and for investments of up to R$ 5 thousand.

“We seek to promote real democratization, with affordable investment, without fine print, always following in the footsteps of our millions of users”. highlights Tulio Oliveira, Senior Vice President of Mercado Pago. “In partnership with Órama, we are going to offer a simple and safe experience, and with excellent profitability for those starting out”, he explains.

Mercado Pago and Órama Partnership

Habib Nascif, CEO of Órama, says that the partnership marks the beginning of the journey towards a complete and integrated investment platform. “We are specialists in creating solutions so that more people have access to quality investments. But, in addition to offering good products, we also have to democratize distribution channels. With this view, the Mercado Pago marketplace places the financial market in people’s daily lives. The CDBs being released now are just the beginning and much more is to come,” he states.

Also this quarter, Mercado Pago will offer a solution to help Brazilians with financial planning. “With our investment marketplace, we will have options for Brazilians to focus their financial life in one place, in addition to organizing finances, maintaining emergency reserves or making a nest egg with defined life goals”, adds Oliveira. .

How to invest in the Mercado Pago CDB

To access CDBs, interested parties need to select “Invest” in the Mercado Pago application. The first step is to answer some questions in order to generate the risk profile, and make it easier for the user to identify which investment is the most appropriate for their needs. Next, the user defines the maturity of the CDB and determines the value, being able to invest from R$ 1.

Know the minimum terms for the redemption of the investment:

It will be possible to simulate the final value of the investment and the maturity date of the forward CDB. The user will also have an overview of all their CDBs, the sum of the initial investment and the total income.

Mercado Pago also supports its users with the Conectação Mercado Pago Blog, which has the Seu Bolso space, with educational content on investments, including CDB, in addition to cryptocurrencies. The Mercado Pago account’s Help channel offers a dedicated service for queries and Órama will also have an exclusive channel for queries about CDBs and other financial products.

About Mercado Pago

Mercado Pago, the largest fintech in Latin America, has the mission of democratizing access to financial and payment services, contributing to financial inclusion and fostering the power of entrepreneurship in the region. With more than 34.5 million unique users, Mercado Pago offers a complete financial technology solution, with a digital wallet, free account with daily remuneration, credit offer, insurance and online payment services.

Fintech is also present in millions of physical points of sale with its portfolio of Point machines and QR code solutions. A company of the Mercado Livre group (Nasdaq: MELI), Mercado Pago has been operating in Brazil since 2004 and is also present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

About Órama

Created in 2011 by experienced professionals in the financial market, Órama was one of the pioneers to offer digital investment in Brazil. The platform gives access to the best products for the entire public, regardless of the client’s income range, profile and goals. It operates in a transparent and independent way, to democratize access to investments and maximize profitability.

It was awarded by Amazon Web Services as one of the most innovative companies in financial services and twice in a row as the best broker, in addition to having been elected the best broker in Brazil in the “Customer Service” category, according to a survey carried out by Yubb in 2021. Precursor Under the Zero Rate concept, Órama promotes financial education through campaigns, e-Books, blogs, videos and on its YouTube channel, which has clear, simple and qualified content to guide investors.

In 2021, it launched the D-Zero teaching platform, which is supported by B3, with options for courses taught by renowned experts in the market. In 2020, in a pioneering initiative, Órama launched its Purpose Platform and the ESG Seal, which includes funds that are on the platform.

