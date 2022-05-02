Met Gala 2022: Fun facts about the ball you might not know – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Rihanna controversially wore a Guo Pei dress at the 2015 Met Gala (Photo: Getty Images)

This Monday (2) fashionistas from all over the world will have their eyes on the traditional staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Artin New York for the Met Gala 2022. The event, traditional in the fashion calendar since 1948, aims to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The theme of this issue, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, is built around American style principles and celebrates unsung heroes of US design. celebrities like Regina King and Blake Livelythe hostesses of the party, will pass through the red carpet displaying extravagant and luxurious looks developed by renowned brands.

The event marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion show. Check out 5 facts about the Met Gala:

1 – How it all started

Eleanor Lambert is the name behind the idea of ​​holding a fashion event in the USA. Public relations played a fundamental role in this area and also idealized the New York Fashion WeekThe Council of Fashion Designers of America and the International Best Dressed List.

However, the gala as it is known today is led by Anna Wintoureditor-in-chief of the magazine Vogue Americana, which has brought the biggest names in fashion to the party since 1995.

Anna Wintour, by Oscar de la Renta (Photo: Getty Images)

2 – Tickets were charged

The first MET event was marked by a midnight dinner called The party of the year. Guests could buy tickets that cost US$50 each, about US$900 at today’s price.

3 – Choice of themes

In the early years, the themes were not so particular, and the modern theme was conceived by Diana Vreelandeditor-in-chief of the two largest editorial publications in the field: Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, in the 1970s. At the time, she became known as “the revolution of the MET Gala” for suggesting exotic themes such as The Glory of Russian Costume – The Glory of Russian Costume (1976) and Vanity Fair – Vanity Fair (1977). However, in 1989 her involvement with the gala came to an end with his death.

From there, the critic and curator and one of the main historians of art and fashion, Richard Martin he took on the board of the party and worked until his death in 1999, helping to create some exhibitions related to the themes of the gala.

In 1995, however, Anna Wintour took over the hosting duties for the fundraiser and directing the party which includes the function of choosing a theme. According to newsweekevery year, it elects partners who are responsible for organizing and holding meetings to contribute to the celebration of the party and the choice of hosts.

4 – After all, what happens at the party?

To this day, it is not known exactly what happens after the doors close. It is still a secret and that is why those present are prohibited from using cell phones and consequently social networks. It is speculated that guests appreciate exposure at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York before sitting down together to enjoy dinner.

In 2017, Kylie Jenner circumvented the rules of the event and posed for a selfie in the bathroom next to the sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian and other celebrities like Paris Jackson, Brie Larsonthe rapper P. Diddyamong others.

5 – Who is invited?

Generally, the event receives around 600 people, among them are stylists, models, actresses, singers and fashion icons. stars like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Blake Lively, Madonna and the Brazilian anita already shone on the red carpet of the event.

Anitta at the MET Gala IN 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

6 – The princess dress

The only members of the Royal Family to have attended the MET Gala were Princess Diana in 1996, a year before his death, and the Princess Beatricein 2018.

On the occasion, Diana wore a navy blue satin dress inspired by lingerie. The piece caused controversy as it was thought that she should have opted for a more conservative look. The one responsible for dressing the princess was the stylist. John Gallianowho designed it for Dior.

Beatrice, on the other hand, chose a long purple dress by the Italian designer Alberta Ferretti.

