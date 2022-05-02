Met Gala 2022: Learn all about the theme, time and how to watch the red carpet live – Vogue

+



NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Mu (Photo: Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Expectations are high for the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. After two years, the event, which takes place at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, finally returns to the first Monday in May, as is tradition. Last year, the party took place in September, themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the first part of a celebration of American fashion history. Now, guests and fashionistas spectators will see the second part of the show: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”.

Here, we tell you everything you need to know about the Met Gala in 2022:

When does the Met Gala 2022 take place?

The Met Gala 2022 will take place on Monday, May 2, 2022 in New York City. It marks the celebration of the second part of an exhibition devoted to American fashion at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum in New York. The first part, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, opened on September 18, 2021, just days after the Met Gala 2021, which took place on September 13.

What is the theme of the Met Gala this year?

The theme of part 2 is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, in which Andrew Bolton, chief curator of the Costume Institute, will focus on inclusivity in fashion. “Who can be an American?” was the question asked at Prabal Gurung’s Spring/Summer 2020 show and the question will also be part of the Met Gala 2022.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Regina King attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

The Met Gala 2022 theme explained

This second exhibit, presented across 13 rooms at the Met Museum dedicated to US history, “provides a historical context for ‘The Lexicon’ [a primeira exposição]’ Bolton explains to Vogue. “The stories reflect the evolution of American style, but also explore the work of tailors, dressmakers and designers,” he explains. and Oscar de la Renta, but others have really been forgotten, ignored, underestimated, or relegated to the footnotes of history. One of the main intentions of the exhibition is to illuminate the talents and contributions of these individuals, many of whom are women.”

Of course, the theme will be reflected in the evening’s dress code, explained in the invitations as “golden glamor” and “white tie”. Expect dresses worthy of historical epics like “The Age of Innocence” (1994) and the new hit “The Golden Age,” a series that debuted this year. The distinguished guests will embody the glamor of 19th century New York: bright hues, exaggerated textures and at least a bustle or two.

Who will host the Met Gala 2022?

On March 17, Vogue announced the list of hosts for the 2022 Met Gala, which includes Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The stars will share co-hosts with fashion designer Tom Ford, Instagram president Adam Mosseri and American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who are honorary co-hosts.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kendall Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

When was the Met Gala 2021?

After the 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to the pandemic, the Costume Institute announced the two-part version for 2021 and 2022. The first part, themed “In America: A Fashion Lexicon”, opened on September 18, 2021. , while the Met Gala took place 5 days earlier on September 13, co-hosts Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

The Met Gala 2021 theme explained

“In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” was a celebration of American designers, as well as the social, cultural and political events that took place during the pandemic. “The American fashion community has supported the Costume Institute for 75 years, since our inception, so I’d like to acknowledge that support as well as celebrate and reflect on fashion in America,” said Andrew Bolton, the Costume’s chief curator. Institute of the Met Museum, to Vogue at the time. He also felt that the topic needed to be revisited: the 1998 exhibition “American Naivete” was the last major exhibition on the topic.

“I feel that creative consciousness has taken hold a lot during the pandemic and the social justice movements,” Bolton said. . I find their work to be very self-reflective and I truly believe that American fashion is experiencing a moment of renaissance. I think young designers especially are at the forefront of discussions about diversity and inclusivity, as well as sustainability and transparency, far more than their peers in Europe, perhaps with the exception of British designers.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue (Photo: Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Where can I watch the Met Gala 2022?

Last year, Vogue showed the Met Gala live on its website. Coverage was done by actress and singer Keke Palmer and actress, author and director Ilana Glazer. The pair interviewed the guests who arrived on the red carpet of the event. Fashion fans will be able to watch it all live again in 2022, also via the American Vogue website.

Who were the hosts at the Met Gala 2021?

The event, which took place on September 13, 2021, was hosted by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka, as well as honorary co-hosts Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour. Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, the red carpet full of celebrities was smaller than the traditional one, with the invitations stipulating clothes inspired by the American Independence.

What is the Met Gala?

Organized and chaired by Anna Wintour since 1995, the Met Gala has become a much-loved and internationally-watched annual fashion event. Considered the main form of fundraising for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the date of the party is traditionally set to mark the opening of the annual fashion show. Every year, the Met Gala raises values ​​with eight digits.

What happens at the Met Gala?

In short: it’s a secret. For this reason, guests must abide by the rule of not using cell phones (which also means not using personal networks). Still, those rules were famously broken by a group of celebrities smoking and taking selfies in the bathroom in 2017. The event usually involves a high-profile artist (like Rihanna) and guests can always explore the exhibit before sitting down to the show. dinner.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kim Kardashian West and Demna Gvasalia attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

How many people go to the Met Gala?

The event usually brings together around 600 guests, but a smaller number attended the 2021 Met Gala.

Who is invited to the Met Gala?

Until the night before the event, the guest list is an absolute secret. Some of the names in the industry are regulars like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Rihanna. It is also common for designers to appear with their muses: think of names like Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss and Nicolas Ghesquière (from Louis Vuitton) and Emma Stone.

What can we expect to see this year?

Within the theme, expect to see a range of American talent represented, including the likes of Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Prabal Gurung.