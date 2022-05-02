Met Gala: the best beauty transformations of the event – Vogue

+



If there’s a plausible excuse for a celebrity to bet on a radical red carpet makeover, it’s the Met Gala, the annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

And while an extraordinary outfit can work wonders when it comes to festive looks, it’s generally agreed that smart hair and makeup choices are essential parts of the look equation. In fact, there are many instances where these were the elements that catapulted the look of the stars into new, different, and daring territory.

In the 1980s, Cher traded her classic mullet for a sleek hairstyle that highlighted violet-hued eyelids, fuchsia cheeks and dazzling earpieces. Back in the 1990s, model Iman Abdulmajid resisted the decade’s minimalism with deep ruby ​​red lips and caramel-toned hair extensions, entwined in a braided bun, complete with an imposing shimmering brooch.

In 2004, Amber Valletta took advantage of the theme “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century” to follow Marie Antoinette’s beauty tips, with a super voluminous blonde bun characteristic of the time. Another theme she begged for a little extra was 2013’s “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” in which Miley Cyrus added an electric effect to her platinum pixie and January Jones bleached her brows to punctuate her Siouxsie Sioux-inspired makeup.

And no detail is insignificant when it comes to Rihanna, of course. In 2015, she closed the event’s red carpet, which was themed “China: Through the Looking Glass”, wearing a gold crystal floral headpiece over her bob cut that completed Chinese designer Guo Pei’s yellow robe. while reflecting on the theme “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”, from 2016, Taylor Swift took on the clear and peaked strands, while Ciara opted for a literally metallic shine as she covered the strands in a shimmering silver tone.

Although each year has its special characteristics, leave for 2020 and its “Camp: Notes of Fashion” the maximum dose of drama and theatrics of red carpets. From the raving statement of Ezra Miller’s eye makeup to Lily Collins’ ode to Priscilla Presley on her wedding day to Elvis – with a bouffant bun adorned with flowers – playing dress-up was practically the name of the game. Ahead of this year’s edition, which is themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” here’s a look back at the Met Gala’s top all-time beauty transformations.

Cher

Right Cher is at the MET gala “Indian Royal Costumes”, 1985 (Photo: Getty Images)

Magnet

Right Iman is at the MET gala “Christian Dior”, 1996 (Photo: Getty Images)

Amber Valetta

Right Amber Valetta is at the MET gala “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century”, 2004 (Photo: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus

Right Miley Cyrus is at the MET gala “Punk: From Chaos to Haute Couture”, 2013 (Photo: Getty Images)

January Jones

Right January Jones is at the 2013 MET gala “Punk: From Chaos to Haute Couture” (Photo: Getty Images)

Rihanna

Right Rihanna is at the MET gala “China: Through the Looking Glass”, 2015 (Photo: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift

Right Taylor Swift is at the MET gala “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology”, 2016 (Photo: Getty Images)

Katy Perry

Right Katy Perry is at the MET Gala “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology”, 2016 (Photo: Getty Images)

Ciara

Right Ciara is at the MET gala “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology”, 2016 (Photo: Getty Images)

Dear Delevingne

Right Cara Delevingne is at the MET gala “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” 2017 (Photo: Getty Images)

Dree Hemingway

Right Dree Hemingway is at the MET gala “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” 2017 (Photo: Getty Images)

Zendaya

Right Zendaya is at the MET gala “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”, 2018 (Photo: Getty Images)

lily collins

Right Lily Collins is at the MET gala “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o

Right Lupita Nyong’o is at the MET gala “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

Irina Shayk

Right Irina Shayk is at the MET gala “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid

Right Gigi Hadid is at the MET gala “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

Amandla Stenberg

Right Amandla Stenberg is at the MET gala “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

Billie Eilish

Right Billie Eilish is at the MET gala “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

