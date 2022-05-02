+Millionaire: bets on Caixa’s new lottery start this Monday with a minimum prize of R$ 10 million; see how to play | lotteries

Betting for +Millionária, Caixa Econômica Federal’s (CEF) new lottery prize, began this Monday (2). In this model, people must choose at least six numbers from the 01 to 60 options, then at least two shamrocks from the six available.

For multiple bets, the candidate can choose from 6 to 12 numbers among the 50, and from 2 to 6 among the 6 clovers.

To obtain the result of the +Millionaire contests, six numbers will be drawn in the pot with 50 balls and, subsequently, two numbers in the pot containing six balls. THE The main prize goes to the winner who matches all six tens and two clovers. numbered.

Minimum prize: BRL 10 million

THE minimum prize will be R$ 10 million after a draw without accumulation. The draw for the first contest is scheduled for the May 28th and the others will happen on Saturdays. Another attraction of +Millionária is also being the only modality with ten award tiers.

The tools “little surprise”where the system picks the numbers for you, and “stubborn”to keep your game running consecutively for up to five weeks, will be available on +Millionaire.

With the new modality, Caixa Lotteries offer 11 lottery products: +Millionaire; Lucky day; Double Seine; lottery; Federal lottery; lottoeasy; lottomania; Mega Seine; Quine; Super Seven and Timemania.

How much does each bet cost?

THE single bet will cost R$6. The price of each combined or multiple bet will be established by multiplying the unit price of the single bet.