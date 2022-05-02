Mino Raiola was a Brazilian businessman and prospected for young people in RS and SP

The death of Mino Raiola brought to light several passages in the career of the superagent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Haaland among others. The businessman, however, went beyond Europe and had Brazilian players on the list of agents. With the right to bet on youngsters from the youth teams of teams in Brazil. The list included visits to Porto Alegre, São Paulo and stories in the Brazilian streets.

Raiola died at the age of 54 in Milan, after spending days in hospital in the Italian capital. The cause of his death was not revealed.

“Mino changed the market, that’s the truth. I never had anything signed with him, ever. It was based on trust. Everything on trust. He knew how to make the player loyal and everyone had respect for his posture in negotiations and in the relationship “, says Lucas Roggia, a former striker revealed at Inter’s base and who passed through Milan.

The strongest connections with Brazil came after Mino Raiola’s career exploded in Europe. The contacts were born from operations in partnership with prominent Brazilian agents at the end of the first decade of the 2000s. And another phase of the work also began there.

The businessman began to mine Brazilian promises with dual citizenship, with a passport from a European country. All with an eye on faster and more viable transfer and adaptation. That’s when Porto Alegre came about, where several athletes left for the Italian agent’s portfolio.

“He was very transparent, so he arrived at the meeting with the player and said ? I’m here to solve your life, but we’re not going to talk daily. Talk to the guy, beltrano, because they work with me. If you need something urgent, call me , but otherwise he plays with them. When the time is right, shall we meet again? management part”, says Léo Ferreira, current manager of Roger Machado, Grêmio’s coach, and who worked for Mino Raiola.

Hard meeting in Beira-Rio

Mino Raiola’s negotiation style and posture appear in 10 out of 10 reports about the businessman. Porto Alegre was the stage for a performance in the best superagent style. Raiola was the representative of João Paulo and Lucas Roggia and went to the Beira-Rio stadium to deal with the contractual renewal of the duo, then promise in the colorada base. He didn’t do business.

Inter’s management left angry and the Italian too. The stalemate lasted months and was filled by the threat of a free exit from the midfielder and the striker. The atmosphere even heated up in one of the rooms of the colorado stadium, which saw both players expand their bonds after many conversations.

“He was firm, he always defended the player. Always”, remembers Roggia. “Mino solved it, either with a renovation or with a deal, and the Inter people got angry. I was even banned from going to Beira-Rio for a while. But in the end everything worked out”, recalls Léo Ferreira.

Motorbike in Monaco and Sao Paulo

Away from the negotiating table, Mino Raiola was cheerful. He maintained his frankness, but with hints of bon vivant and attentive to friends and colleagues. It was this almost secret side that made the businessman take an unusual turn aboard a motorcycle.

“I went to Monaco to meet his family and he had a bike that he loved. We did the Formula 1 circuit with the bike. He took me through all the streets and we stopped in some places and Mino explained, excited, about what he was doing. happened there during the race. It was one of the last times I saw him”, remembers Roggia.

Those who lived with him even more have memories that go beyond the hours of fun.

“We are left with a great man, who did the best for his people. How many stories, from riding a motorcycle in São Paulo to having dinner at the most expensive restaurant in Monaco. How many advices, from reading Plato to having children early”, wrote Felipe Mattioni, former -right side of Grêmio, in a post on Instagram. “I still remember your ‘ciao, Felipe’ before Cruzeiro x Grêmio at Mineirão, in which we lost 3 x 0, but the cover of the next newspaper was that the team had sunk, except me. I learned at each meeting, there is no master’s or doctorate that can be compared. If I went back to work in football, I would certainly be prepared just by the conviviality we had”, he added.

the watermelon juice

The trips to Brazil were not few, but they were insufficient for Mino Raiola to adapt to the different characteristics of the cities. Porto Alegre in the early 2000s was particularly difficult.

“When he arrived in Porto Alegre, he was already complaining, in a joking tone, and kept repeating ‘what an ugly city, wow! You have to live in São Paulo!’. I wanted a watermelon juice and at the time it was nowhere in the city. ‘Well, São Paulo has everything! I take my motorcycle and I can buy anything until dawn!’. He would often ask us to go to São Paulo and we would all meet there for meetings”, recalls Léo Ferreira.

“He came to Porto Alegre several times and stayed at the Sheraton (hotel), over at Padre Chagas. We used to go to the steakhouse, but sometimes he wanted something at dawn and Porto Alegre doesn’t have anything open at dawn. He really complained, in his own way. “, he adds.