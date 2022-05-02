News

Month of the Brides! Watch 10 movies about weddings

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius58 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Month of the Brides! Watch 10 movies about weddings


1 In 10

Photo 1 of 10 – The Bride’s Best Friend (Photo: Disclosure)

The Bride's Family (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 2 of 10 – The Bride’s Family (Photo: Disclosure)

The Proposal (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 3 of 10 – The Proposal (Photo: Publicity)

Five Years of Engagement (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 4 of 10 – Five Years of Engagement (Photo: Disclosure)

License to Marry (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 5 of 10 – License to Marry (Photo: Disclosure)

Maid of Honor Mission (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 6 of 10 – Maid of Honor Mission (Photo: Disclosure)

If You Drink, Don't Marry! (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 7 of 10 – If You Drink, Don’t Marry! (Photo: Publicity)

With Who Will It Be? (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 8 of 10 – Who will it be with? (Photo: Publicity)

They say around... (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo 9 of 10 – They say around… (Photo: Disclosure)

The Mother-in-Law (Photo: Publicity)

Photo 10 of 10 – The Mother-in-Law (Photo: Publicity)

The month of May has started, and it is famous for being the “Month of the Brides”, this figure that represents a person who is about to get married. The world of cinema knows how to explore the theme, and has already produced several films that talk about weddings and that have become real successes among the public.

++Jessica Alba turns 41: Watch 9 movies with the actress

Hollywood spares no investment in creating plots that will become a phenomenon among people. These works, usually comedy, show a little about how difficult it is to organize a wedding party, and how brides are under pressure during this period.

++To haunt you! Watch 10 Horror Movies That Involve the Church

Knowing this, and to celebrate the arrival of the month of May, we decided to separate a list of 10 films that talk about weddings. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

Don’t forget to like our page on Facebook and also in Instagram for more Jetss news.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius58 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Doctor Strange 2 | Darkhold will be of great importance in the movie

2 weeks ago

More than 300 civilians die in three months of air strikes in Ethiopia, according to UN – News

March 8, 2022

Ukrainian foreign minister accuses Russian soldiers of raping women in invaded cities

March 5, 2022

Negan and Maggie to star in new The Walking Dead spin-off

March 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button