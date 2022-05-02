Month of the Brides! Watch 10 movies about weddings

Photo 1 of 10 – The Bride’s Best Friend (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 10 – The Bride’s Family (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 10 – The Proposal (Photo: Publicity) Photo 4 of 10 – Five Years of Engagement (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 10 – License to Marry (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 10 – Maid of Honor Mission (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 10 – If You Drink, Don’t Marry! (Photo: Publicity) Photo 8 of 10 – Who will it be with? (Photo: Publicity) Photo 9 of 10 – They say around… (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 10 – The Mother-in-Law (Photo: Publicity)

The month of May has started, and it is famous for being the “Month of the Brides”, this figure that represents a person who is about to get married. The world of cinema knows how to explore the theme, and has already produced several films that talk about weddings and that have become real successes among the public.

Hollywood spares no investment in creating plots that will become a phenomenon among people. These works, usually comedy, show a little about how difficult it is to organize a wedding party, and how brides are under pressure during this period.

Knowing this, and to celebrate the arrival of the month of May, we decided to separate a list of 10 films that talk about weddings. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

