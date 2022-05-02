More than 20 series and movies arrive this week on Netflix, until 05/08; see the full list

New releases of the week on Netflix

Good news is coming this week, between April 2nd and 8th, 2022, at Netflix.

As highlights, we have the third season of Three Meters Above the Sky and the release of Clark, the platform’s new thriller series.

On the part of the films, the suspense The Gateway and the Comedies Let’s Get Married! and Quarentão are some of the highlights, along with A Caminho do Verão and Opposites Always Attract.

See the complete list:

05/02

The Gateway

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

Parker (Shea Whigham) is a dedicated social worker who is tasked with supervising Dahlia (Olivia Munn), a single mother who takes care of her family.

However, when her ex-husband gets out of prison and returns home, they resume their relationship. Gradually, the ex-con will begin to drag the family into the world of crime. Now Parker must act fast to save them from this complete disaster.

Suk Suk

Now in their twilight years, two men must choose between their desires for each other or the families they proudly raised.

Octonauts: Planet Mission – Season 2

Captain Polar Pole, Kwazii and the rest of the crew set off on exciting missions around the world to protect other animals.

05/03

No Breathing: A Dive Under the Ice – Season 1

This documentary follows freediver Johanna Nordblad as she tries to break a record and cover the longest distance under the ice without breathing.

Let’s get married!

A boyfriend is taken by surprise and must prove his fidelity when his girlfriend spontaneously leaves him after suspecting cheating.

Showtime 1958

Showtime 1958 is a set of stories set in the same crucial period for Malaysian cinema. In just 24 hours, these stories will change the country’s film world at the Shaw Brothers-owned Jalan Ampas Studio.

05/04

forty

After turning 40 years old, a chef decides to participate in a cooking competition in Cancún.

But after discovering a bitter truth that could destroy not only his family, but also his career and chances of winning the competition, he decides to call his best friend to join him in the competition and help him find his hunger to live life.

nuclear reaction

People who saw the accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania up close explain the events, the controversies and the aftermath that last to this day.

El Marginal – O Cara de Fora – 4 seasons

In the final season, Miguel seeks redemption behind bars. Outside, Diosito struggles to make a living. A cult could be the end of Puente Viejo.

Three Meters Above the Sky – Season 3

Two young people from very different worlds fall in love during the Italian summer on the Adriatic Sea. Inspired by Federico Moccia’s novels.

The Circle: USA – 3 seasons

Talkative, full of falsehoods and secretly famous. Meet this season’s players and place your bets: who will take the prize?

05/05

wild cubs – 1 season

Follow the adventures of baby lions, elephants, penguins and pangolins as they face the ups and downs of life in the wild.

Clark – 1 season

Based on a true story, Clark (Bill Skarsgård) is a drug dealer and bank robber reflecting on his previous criminal adventures while serving time. He also plans a future, which is still uncertain.

The Pentavirate – 1 season

A secret society has influenced world events for centuries and now faces a dangerous threat from within. Will a reporter be able to save the day?

Blood Union – 1 season

Best friends Kemi (Nancy Isime) and Sarah (Ini Dima-Okojie) must hide a terrible secret. Tired of suffering abuse at the hands of her fiancé, Sarah decides to defend herself and accidentally ends up killing him on the eve of her wedding.

05/06

Opposites Always Attract

Reunited after a decade, two very different police officers (Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte) investigate a murder in a divided city, which hides a grand conspiracy.

welcome to eden

A group of young people go to a party on a paradise island, but end up living in hell.

on the way to summer

The summer before college, studious Auden meets the mysterious Eli, who teaches her to lead a lighter, carefree life.

marmaduke

Mischievous and naughty, Marmaduke has a big heart, but he loves trouble! Will this good-natured Great Dane be successful in the world of dog shows?

The Sound of Magic – 1 season

A mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned amusement park makes a teenager’s problems disappear and reawakens her hope.

Thar

A murder and gruesome torture plot rocks a quiet desert town. It’s a chance for a veteran cop to prove his worth.

Jackass 4.5

Follow the Jackass crew and their antics in daring and never-before-seen scenes.