More than 3,000 people have died in Ukraine, says UN agency | Ukraine and Russia

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Monday that the death toll in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 has exceeded 3,000 people. The death toll of 3,153 so far represents an increase of 254 from Friday.

The OHCHR said the actual number is likely to be considerably higher, citing access difficulties and ongoing corroboration efforts.

‘Most of the victims were killed by explosive weapons with a wide area of ​​impact, such as missiles and air strikes,’ the human rights office said, without assigning responsibility.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from the fascists – a claim that Ukraine and the West say is unfounded.

More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said.

The statistics were tallied from data provided by authorities at official border crossing points, the agency said.