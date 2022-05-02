Mourinho complains about Lazio’s irregular goal; club rebuts: “Want to divert attention from bad results” | italian football
The weather has warmed up in the capital of Italy. After Lazio’s controversial 4-3 victory over Spezia, last Saturday, in the 34th round of the Italian Championship, Roma coach José Mourinho mocked what had happened. The Portuguese ex-Real Madrid player said that victories with irregular goals had come from the beginning of his coaching career 22 years ago.
– Another thing that hasn’t changed is that 22 years ago you could win a game with a goal offside. 22 years later you can still win with an offside goal. Yesterday a team won with an offside goal. Think about it – said Mourinho this Sunday.
See below the goals of Lazio 4 x 3 Spezia
In the last goal of the match, defender Acerbi finishes in a dubious position, ahead of the opposing goalkeeper in the area and possibly offside. VAR did not intervene in the bid and Lazio’s victory was confirmed.
Roma stumbled in the round, with a goalless draw against Bologna. Both teams have the same score in the Italian Championship (59). Lazio occupies fifth position, while José Mourinho’s team is sixth.
After Mourinho’s criticism, Lazio did not let it go and countered the coach’s statements. In an official statement, the club said that the rival coach is obsessive and looking to divert attention from his “bad results”.
“The fact that, in 2022, a coach of another team repeatedly refers to alleged referee favors to competing teams demonstrates a few things: that he is obsessively thinking about the Lazio instead of his professional goals and who, as is usual, talks about others to divert attention from bad results and other episodes in his own house”, said to Lazio.
At the age of 59, José Mourinho ends his first season at the Italian club. After stints at clubs such as Benfica, Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham, he arrived at Roma in June 2021.
Mourinho during the tie between Roma and Bologna, in the Serie A – Photo: Getty Images