Moving average of Covid-19 deaths continues to rise by 26% in Brazil

Brazil recorded 16 deaths from Covid and 6,143 cases of the disease, this Sunday (1st). With this, the country reaches 663,567 deaths and 30,449,740 registered cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

​Receive news from DC via Telegram​

Case and death data were updated for 19 states; 12 have not recorded any deaths in the last 24 hours.

The moving average of deaths is 124. The number represents an increase of 26%, compared to the moving average of the last two weeks, which indicates a rise in the indicator for the third day in a row.

It is worth noting that, last Wednesday (27), Rio de Janeiro recorded 85 deaths for the year 2020, which affects this week’s average. In addition, holidays, like the one at the end of last week, often cause notification delays and consequently data backlogs and some degree of fluctuation in averages.

In any case, the moving average of cases also interrupted the sharpest drops that it had been showing since February. It now stands at 14,906, which is 5% higher than the average recorded two weeks ago.

The statistical feature that seeks to smooth out variations in data, such as those that usually happen on weekends and holidays, is calculated by adding the deaths in the last seven days and dividing the result by seven.

The country’s data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of a collaboration between Folha, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate figures related to the new coronavirus pandemic.

​> WHO decides to maintain classification of Covid-19 as a pandemic​

The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

The consortium of press vehicles stopped updating the numbers of vaccinated against Covid-19 on weekends and holidays. On working days, the data will be updated normally. The measure aims to avoid inaccuracies in the numbers provided to the reader.

The change, which debuted on April 15, is due to problems in the consolidation of vaccination data by state departments. Seven states no longer update the total number of vaccinated on weekends and holidays, and even those that do sometimes report outdated numbers, which do not correspond to reality and are usually corrected in the following days.

There is no change in the balance of cases and deaths from the coronavirus, which will continue to be published by the vehicles every day, at 20 pm.

Read too

​PHOTOS: Lula and Bolsonaro participate in Labor Day acts​

​How grandfather knew that his granddaughter was one of the victims of the Saudades massacre​

​Silveira’s defense asks for the filing of a lawsuit in the STF​