Moving average of Covid-19 deaths grows 25.8% in two weeks

The Ministry of Health notified this Monday, 2, that 6,498 cases and 89 deaths from Covid-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours in Brazil.

The moving average of deaths reached 125.7 victims, which represents a increase of 25.89% compared to the index registered two weeks ago, and remains on the rise since April 29, when the first increase after two months of decline was recorded.

The moving average of infected was 15,011.1, a increase of 5.20% also compared to the number recorded 14 days ago, an index that has been rising for two days and lights up an alert for the population that has not yet completed the vaccination schedule. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,460,997 new cases and 663,602 deaths have been recorded.

The analysis of the pandemic situation is based on the 15% variation set by infectious disease specialists as the inflection point. So if an index registers more than a 15% increase over two weeks, it is up; if the index falls by more than 15% over the same period, it is down. Averages that remain between -15% and 15% are defined as stable.

The calculation of moving averages defined by experts consists of adding up all the records of the last 14 days and dividing the total by 14. Thus, it is possible to have a broad view of the current pandemic moment.

Check the moving average of the pandemic of Covid-19 in the five regions of the country and in all states:

