National Confederation of Industry promotes debate on Social Development

This will be the third in a series of seminars on Brazil’s advances since 1822 and prospects for the coming decades.

The National Confederation of Industry (CNI) will promote, next Wednesday (4), a seminar on Social development, from 10 am to 12 pm, in Brasília. The event is the third of a cycle of five debates, with the general theme 200 Years of Independence – Industry and the future of Brazilwhich the entity is promoting to reflect on the advances that have taken place in the country over the last two centuries and the perspectives for the coming decades, in several areas, taking advantage of the symbolism of the Bicentennial of Independence, celebrated this year.

The event will be opened by the president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade, and will have, at the beginning, a lecture by the historian Lília Schwarcz, professor at the University of São Paulo (USP) and Princeton University, in the United States, and author, among others. , of the books The Emperor’s Beards, Lima Barreto: Sad Visionary and Brazil: A biographythis written together with the also historian Heloisa Starling.

Following, there will be a debate with the participation of the following personalities:

Ricardo Paes de Barros: economist and researcher and one of the formulators of Bolsa Família, he is a professor at the Ayrton Senna Institute at INSPER;

Maria Alice (Neca) Setúbal: sociologist, chaired the Board of Directors of the Center for Studies and Research in Education, Culture and Community Action (CENPEC) and is currently the president of Fundação Tide Setúbal, a non-governmental organization that promotes initiatives aimed at social justice and sustainable development in the periphery. urban;

Celso Athaide: social activist and founder of Central Única das Favelas (CUFA), he is CEO of Favela Holdinga group of companies that work with community entrepreneurs, fostering and promoting business, entrepreneurship and employability opportunities.

200 Years of Independence Series – The seminars are being broadcast on CNI’s YouTube. The first event took place on April 6, with the theme Political Evolution and keynote speech by the ex-President of the Republic Michel Temer. The second, carried out in partnership with the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (FIESP), had as its theme Economic Development and Sustainability. On May 11 there will be a debate on Industrial, Scientific and Technological Development. The last seminar in the series will take place on June 1, with the theme Education and Citizenship.

“The Bicentennial of Independence is a very significant moment, as it was from 1822 onwards that our country began to exist as a free and sovereign nation. The industry could not be left out of this celebration, since, throughout this period, it played a fundamental role in the economic and social development of Brazil”, says the president of CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade. “This process ranges from the small factories that immigrants installed in the interior of São Paulo, still in the imperial period, through the new industrialization cycle that took place from 1950 onwards – especially with the expansion of the energy and transport sectors and the implementation of the automobile industry. in the country – until today, when we have one of the biggest and biggest modern industrial parks in the world”, says Robson Andrade.

Topics and dates of upcoming debates

may 11

Theme: Industrial, Scientific and Technological Development

Hours: 10 am to 12 pm

Location: CNI Studio in Brasilia

1st of june