Netflix: New Releases of the Week (May 2nd to 8th)

Every week, the Digital Look lists the top releases from Tudum’s streaming platform, Netflix. And in the week between May 2 and 8, the platform will receive several new movies and series.

And in this period we will have new episodes of the hit reality show “The Circle: USA” coming to Netflix. In addition, the French crime film “Opposites Always Attract” with Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte arrives on the platform, not to mention the Korean drama “The Sound of Magic”, which also debuts this week on Netflix.

Let’s go to the list of releases for the week between May 2nd and 8th on Netflix:

Monday – 02/5

crossing the line Film | Drama | Thriller | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) Parker (Shea Whigham) is a dedicated social worker who is tasked with supervising Dahlia (Olivia Munn), a single mother who takes care of her family. However, when her ex-husband gets out of prison and returns home, they resume their relationship.



Suk Suk Film | Drama | LGBTQIA+ | Year of Production: 2022 (China) Now in their twilight years, two men must choose between their desires for each other or the families they proudly raised.



Octonauts: Planet Mission – Season 2 Series (2 seasons) | Children | Animation | Year of Production: 2022 (China) The Octonauts explore land now! With new friends, they protect endangered habitats and animals.



Tuesday – 03/5

Breathless: A Dive Under the Ice Film | Documentary | Sport | Year of Production: 2022 (USA) The incredible journey of freediver Johanna Nordblad. Where in the documentary she prepares to try to break the world record for the distance covered under the ice with one breath.



Wednesday – 04/5

forty Film | Drama | Comedy | Year of Production: 2021 (Mexico) In Quarentão, after turning 40 years old, a chef decides to participate in a cooking competition in Cancun. But after discovering a bitter truth that could destroy not only his family, but also his career and chances of winning the competition, he decides to call his best friend to join him in the competition and help him find his hunger to live life.



Three Meters Above the Sky – Season 3 Series (3 Seasons) | Drama | Romance | Year of Production: 2019- (Italy) Two young people from very different worlds fall in love during the Italian summer on the Adriatic Sea. Inspired by Federico Moccia’s novels. Watch as much as you like.



The Circle: USA – New Episodes Series (4 Seasons) | reality show | Year of Production: 2020- (USA) The Circle is a competition in which participants play in isolation from each other for the prize pool of $100,000. All interactions between them take place online, through their profiles in a kind of special social network. But is everyone being real or is someone pretending to be someone they’re not?



Thursday – 5/5

Clark – Season 1 Series | miniseries | Suspense | cop | Year of Production: 2021 (Sweden) Based on a true story, Clark (Bill Skarsgård) is a drug dealer and bank robber reflecting on his previous criminal adventures while serving time. He also plans a future, which is still uncertain.



Blood Union – Season 1 Series | miniseries | Suspense | Drama | Year of Production: 2021 (Nigeria) At best friends sarah and Kemi harbor a dangerous secret and are forced to go on the run after a rich man disappears from their own engagement party.



Friday – 5/6

on the way to summer Film | Drama | Romance | Year of Production: 2021 (USA) The summer before college, studious Auden meets the mysterious Eli, who teaches her to lead a lighter, carefree life.



Opposites Always Attract Film | Action | Comedy | cop | Year of Production: 2022 (France) Reunited after a decade, two very different police officers investigate a murder in a divided city that is the scene of a grand conspiracy.



The Sound of Magic – Season 1 Series | Drama | Year of Production: 2022 (Korea) A mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned amusement park makes a teenager’s problems disappear and reawakens her hope. Watch as much as you like.



