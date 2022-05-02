Sports

Neto celebrates Corinthians victory in the Brazilian and asks for space for a medal in the Tite Team

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read

Corinthians won the third victory in the Brazilian Championship last Sunday. The team defeated Fortaleza, 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, and provisionally assumed the leadership of the competition. Former player and idol of the team, Neto celebrated the alvinegro feat.

“Another important victory that Vítor Pereira achieved. Corinthians is the leader of the Brazilian Championship, little boy!”, wrote Neto on his social networks – see post below.

Timão’s leadership, it is worth remembering, will be confirmed or not this Monday. The team awaits the result of the classic between São Paulo and Santos, at 8 pm, at Morumbi. If Santos wins, the team from the coast of São Paulo will overtake Timão.

Neto did not stop there. Still on social media, the alvinegro idol asked for space for one of Timão’s players to be summoned by Tite. “And Willian has to go to the Brazilian team!”highlighted the now presenter and commentator.

Willian, it is worth remembering, was one of the great highlights of Corinthians’ victory. The shirt 10 was elected the star of the game by the commentators of TV Globo and also by Fiel in the frame Fan Notesof My Helm. Willian got extremely positive numbers in the match.

It is important to note that the alvinegro midfielder has already been to a World Cup under the command of coach Tite. Both defended Brazil in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The 2022 World Cup takes place in Qatar, starting on November 21 and ending on December 18 this year.

Meanwhile, Willian follows the schedule with Corinthians. This Wednesday, the Parque São Jorge team will visit Deportivo Cali, in Colombia, at 9 pm. Then, on Sunday, Timão visits Red Bull Bragantino, at 6 pm, in Bragança Paulista.

Check out Neto’s post

Neto used social networks to celebrate leadership

Playback/Twitter

See more at: Neto, Corinthians idols, Willian, Corinthians x Fortaleza, Campeonato Brasileiro, Corinthians na Seleo and Tite.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Maracanã returns with a new look and studies “lawn laboratory”

March 12, 2022

Ticket sales for Resende x Fluminense open; see the information

March 4, 2022

Palmeiras completes the list of entries in the Paulista Championship; see what’s new | palm trees

February 26, 2022

In the Palmeiras list, Pedro will hear proposals from other clubs

February 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button