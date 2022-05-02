Neto celebrates Corinthians victory in the Brazilian and asks for space for a medal in the Tite Team

Corinthians won the third victory in the Brazilian Championship last Sunday. The team defeated Fortaleza, 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, and provisionally assumed the leadership of the competition. Former player and idol of the team, Neto celebrated the alvinegro feat.

“Another important victory that Vítor Pereira achieved. Corinthians is the leader of the Brazilian Championship, little boy!”, wrote Neto on his social networks – see post below.

Timão’s leadership, it is worth remembering, will be confirmed or not this Monday. The team awaits the result of the classic between São Paulo and Santos, at 8 pm, at Morumbi. If Santos wins, the team from the coast of São Paulo will overtake Timão.

Neto did not stop there. Still on social media, the alvinegro idol asked for space for one of Timão’s players to be summoned by Tite. “And Willian has to go to the Brazilian team!”highlighted the now presenter and commentator.

Willian, it is worth remembering, was one of the great highlights of Corinthians’ victory. The shirt 10 was elected the star of the game by the commentators of TV Globo and also by Fiel in the frame Fan Notesof My Helm. Willian got extremely positive numbers in the match.

It is important to note that the alvinegro midfielder has already been to a World Cup under the command of coach Tite. Both defended Brazil in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The 2022 World Cup takes place in Qatar, starting on November 21 and ending on December 18 this year.

Meanwhile, Willian follows the schedule with Corinthians. This Wednesday, the Parque São Jorge team will visit Deportivo Cali, in Colombia, at 9 pm. Then, on Sunday, Timão visits Red Bull Bragantino, at 6 pm, in Bragança Paulista.

