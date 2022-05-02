New groups can be vaccinated against Influenza; in Corumbá there are 11 immunization points
Rosana Nunes on May 2, 2022
Leonardo Cabral/Diário Corumbaense
Health units will be open throughout the week for vaccination
The Department of Health of Corumbá starts the week with eleven health units open for vaccination against influenza, measles and covid-19 until Friday, May 6th. The Ladeira Health Center is open, without lunch break, from 7:30 am to 5 pm.
The Rosimeire Ajala health units; Olive Gaston; Walter Victoria; Breno de Medeiros; Ranulfo Vasconcellos; Lucia Maria; Luiz Fragelli; Boniface Tiaen; Humberto Pereira and Popular Velha, from 7:30 am to 10:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
Know who should be immunized:
Against Covid-19
First dose over 5 years
Monday etthird doses
Adolescents 12 to 17 years old with immunosuppression
people over 18 years old
Fourth Dose
Health professionals
people with immunosuppression
people over 50 years old
Influenza
Health professionals
Seniors over 60 years old
Children from 6 months to under 5 years old
New Groups
teachers
pregnant women
puerperal women
Indian people
comorbidities
People with Permanent Disability
truck drivers
Road and long-distance public transport workers
Port Workers
Security and Rescue Force
Employees of the Safety and Rescue System
Armed forces
Employees of the Deprived of Liberty system
People Deprived of Liberty and Socio-educational Measures
**You must prove that you are part of the priority group
Measles
Children from 6 months to 4 years 11 months and 29 days
Health professionals