New miniseries of ‘Star Trek’, ‘Hacks’, ‘Stranger Things’ and Steve Jones

May is a month of returns, featuring new adventures with familiar faces that involve everyone from the crew of the USS Enterprise to Doctor Strange, Kids in the Hall and members of Girls5eva.

But it’s also been a month full of some promising debuts, including a true crime drama, a movie with scary Norwegian kids and an intriguing new comedy featuring two former players. SNL cast. This starts the month, so let’s start there.

i love it for you (Showtime, May 1)

It’s about time Vanessa Bayer had her own show. Bayer’s first major project since leaving SNL, i love it for you casts her as a childhood leukemia survivor who, upon losing her dream job at a home shopping chain, fakes a recurrence to evoke sympathy. Bayer, who co-created the show with Jeremy Beiler based on his own experiences with cancer, has always excelled at playing characters whose smiles never hid that there was something in them, so this feels like a dream role. Friend SNL Vet co-stars Molly Shannon. Watch with a free 30-day trial for Showtime here.

girls5eva (Season 2 premiere, Peacock, May 5)

One of last year’s best comedy series returns with a second season following the surviving members (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell) of a briefly popular ’90s girl group as they attempt an unlikely comeback in midlife. . Watch it on Peacock here.

the staircase (HBO Max, May 5th)

2004 documentary miniseries by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade the staircase reopened the case of novelist Michael Peterson who was convicted of the murder of his wife Kathleen in 2001. But did he? Lestrade’s film (and its two sequels) raised a number of questions about various aspects of the case. This new drama miniseries of the same name, co-created by Maggie Cohn (American crime history) and Antonio Campos (Christina) revisits once again, with Colin Firth and Toni Collette playing the Petersons. Watch on HBO Max here.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+, May 5th)

paramount wave+ Star Trek shows have had their ups and downs, but they’ve always benefited from a good cast. That includes bringing in Anson Mount to play young Christopher Pike – the predecessor to James T. Kirk at the helm of the Enterprise – in season two of Star Trek: Discovery. His charismatic work proved to be the highlight of that season and now Pike and the Enterprise are getting a spin-off of their own, complete with Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, who both did a good job playing young Spock opposite Mount in the same season of Discovery. Watch with a free trial of Paramount+ here.

Sweet (Hulu, May 9)

The Petersons’ saga isn’t the only true crime story being turned into a drama miniseries this month. Inside Sweet, Jessica Biel stars as Candy Montgomery, a Texas woman who was tried for murder after killing her best friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with an axe. But is the truth more complicated than it first appears? Watch with a free Hulu trial here.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Theaters, May 6)

In this sequence of Doctor Strange (and, in some ways, several other MCU movies), Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has to deal with the consequences of tampering with the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Elizabeth Olsen returns as the Scarlet Witch, alongside a host of other MCU actors past and present in a film that is sure to be packed with twists directed by Sam Raimi, returning to the movies after a long nine-year absence. See tickets and schedules here.

hacks (Season 2 premiere, HBO Max, May 12)

The first season of this excellent series found Las Vegas veteran Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), the millennial comedy writer Deborah hires to improve her act, developing mutual respect and reaching an uneasy agreement when Deborah reluctantly agrees. in trying out a different kind of material. If the first season suggests anything, however, it’s that the deal is likely to be short-lived. Watch on HBO Max here.

The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+, May 13)

In the last decade of the Victorian era, a wealthy widow named Cora (Keira Knightley) decides to study paleontology and investigate rumors of a terrifying sea serpent called the Blackwater Beast. Her investigation leads to a complicated relationship with a local pastor (Tom Hiddleston) in this adaptation of a bestselling novel by Sarah Perry. Watch here on Apple TV.

The children in the hall (Amazon Prime, May 13)

The beloved Canadian comedy series The children in the hall it ran for five seasons between 1988 and 1995 and that was it (plus a movie, a few tours, and the occasional reunion project). So far: Bringing all five cast members together, Amazon Prime has brought back Children for a sixth season, giving longtime fans a reason to celebrate and the curious a reason to see what all the fuss is about. Those who want to go even deeper can check out the companion documentary. Kids in the Hall: Punks Comedy. Watch with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime here.

the innocent (Theaters, May 13)

Norwegian writer and director Eskil Vogt is best known outside of his home country as a co-writer of films with Joachim Trier, such as the recent the worst person in the world. But that could change with this well-received (and super scary) supernatural thriller in which a bunch of kids with supernatural powers don’t always put them to good use.

conversations with friends (Hulu, May 15)

from Hulu Normal people, an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, was a big hit, so it’s no surprise to see the service delve into Rooney’s bibliography with this adaptation of her debut novel. Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Always and Jemima Kirke co-star as a quartet of friends whose lives blur together. Watch with a free Hulu trial here.

angelyne (Peacock, May 19)

Beginning in 1984, Los Angeles found itself hosting a series of billboards promoting a suggestively posed blonde woman named Angelyne. Who was she? What did she do? Mostly she was famous for being famous. But was there something else going on there? Based on 2017 Hollywood reporter investigation, this new miniseries tries to tell the story behind the image. Emmy Rossum stars. Watch it on Peacock here.

Night sky (Amazon Prime, May 20)

With this new series and last month’s External Reach, Prime appears to be developing a science fiction specialty set in the American heartland. JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek co-star as a couple with a backyard shed that doubles as a portal to a distant planet. But can they keep the secret to themselves when a new arrival (Chai Hansen) appears? Watch with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime here.

Chip’n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+, May 20)

In need of keeping new shows and movies coming at a steady pace, Disney+ has revived everything from Doogie Howser, MD for the proud family. Now it’s the turn of the 90s after-school classic, but there’s a twist: directed by Akiva Schaffer (Lone Island member and director of pop star), the film finds ex-partners Chip (voiced by John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) as now-distant former stars in a meta-comedy full of jokes about animation and Hollywood stardom that seems to be in the tradition of Who framed Roger Rabbit? Watch on Disney+ here.

Men (Theaters, May 20)

A new Alex Garland movie is always a reason to sit back and pay attention and this disturbing-looking new thriller feels rich in the unsettling spirit that Garland brought to Ex Machina and Annihilation. Jessie Buckley stars as a recent widow who tries to use a weekend in the English countryside to find some peace. Rory Kinnear co-stars, well, that’s a little uncertain at the moment, but it’s likely to be disturbing when we find out.

Weird stuff (Season 4, Netflix, May 27)

It’s 1986 and Hawkins, Indiana and its residents find themselves threatened once again by supernatural forces that don’t have their best interests in mind. Will they prevail once more? Likely, but that will mean dealing with replicas of the Season 3 finale, which found multiple characters scattered far and wide from Hawkins and each other. Watch here on Netflix.

Obi wan Kenobi (Disney+, May 27)

In Disney+’s latest TV addition to Star Wars universe, Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the famous Jedi Master, now living a life of seclusion while caring (from a distance) of a young Luke Skywalker as he grows up on Tatooine. But it’s not all peace and quiet on the desert planet (is it?) thanks to potential threats like the Empire’s Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) and none other than Obi-Wan’s former apprentice Annakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), now passing through a different name and sporting a different wardrobe. Watch on Disney+ here.

Bob’s Burgers movie (Theaters, May 27)

While Star Wars makes another venture into the small screen, a long-running TV series is moving to the big screen. This feature film sees the Belcher family dealing with family and new problems as they struggle to survive while dealing with a sinkhole that may hold some hidden secrets. The cast of the beloved show reprises their roles (as if anyone else could) and they’re joined by a bunch of guest stars, many of them returning to the characters they’ve played on the series over the years.

Top Gun: Maverick (Theaters, May 27)

a sequence of top gun seemed unlikely for years, in part because there didn’t seem to be much more story to tell. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell developed skills to match his big-shot attitude in the first film. Where do you go from there? How about going back?t This sequel sees Maverick in charge of a bunch of promising new pilots, though not all of them revere him. Miles Teller co-stars as the son of Goose, the best friend Maverick lost in the first film in 1986.

Gun (Hulu, May 31)

Memories of Steve Jones Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol serves as the basis for this six-part miniseries starring Toby Wallace as Jones, the guitarist who gave the Sex Pistols their cutting sound. Danny Boyle directs a cast that includes Maisie Williams as influential London punk Jordan.