Neymar congratulates Coritiba for building a space for autistic people in Couto Pereira | coritiba

A beautiful action by Coritiba caught the attention of the greatest current star in Brazilian football. Neymar made a video, published on social media, to congratulate Coxa on the project to build a sensory accommodation room, in Couto Pereira.

The space will be intended for autistic people and their families. The construction of the room will be done after an event that takes place this Tuesday. THE coritiba will auction the shirts used in the second game of the 2022 Campeonato Paranaense final to raise funds for the work.

– Congratulations to Coritiba and ICO for their innovation and care for autistic people. Couto Pereira will have the first dedicated space for autistic people to watch football in the stadiums. I hope that this will serve as an example for all clubs, and that more autistic people can be included in sporting events – said Neymar.

In the 4-2 victory against Maringá, in Couto, which secured the State title, the numbers of the game uniforms had the colors and shapes of a puzzle, the symbol of autism, to publicize the cause of the Autistic Spectrum.

The action takes place through a partnership between the club and Instituto ICO, a non-profit association dedicated to the care of autistic people.

How to participate in the auction

The auction will be carried out by the official public auctioneer of the state of Paraná, Plínio Barroso de Castro Filho. To participate it is necessary to purchase an invitation through the Sympla website. The name of the event on the platform is “Auction: Coritiba shirts for autism”.

The invitation costs BRL 250.00 per person. Dinner with an exclusive menu is included (starter, main course, dessert, water and soft drink) and participation in the auction.

Interested parties can participate in the auction remotely, with bids via Zoom or telephone contact. Just register in advance using a form. Remote bids will not be accepted without prior registration of participants.

Auction of the shirts of Coritiba champion Paranaense 2022

Date: 03/05 (Tuesday)

Time: 7pm

Location: Quintal do Porco | Av. Manoel Ribas, 540. Mercês

More information: (41) 99131-0231

