No Champions, Euro and even World Cup: Uefa confirms sanctions against Russian clubs and national teams | international football

UEFA announced on Monday a series of decisions by the Executive Committee on the situation of Russian teams and Russian clubs in upcoming competitions organized by the European confederation. The sanctions for War in Ukraine will continue next season, and all country representatives are still excluded from the entity’s tournaments.

Among the main novelties is the non-participation of Russia of the next edition of League of Nations. The selection was automatically ranked fourth in Group 2 of League B and will also be relegated to League C of the tournament.

THE Russia was also excluded from this year’s Euro Cup women’s football contest, competition that is scheduled for the period between the 6th and 31st of July, in England. The team was in Group C of the tournament and will be replaced by Portugal.

The Russian women’s team had not already played two matches for the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup because of previous sanctions. Uefa has confirmed that the team will no longer participate in the upcoming matches in the competition and therefore is out of the Cup.

As far as club competitions are concerned, the Russia will not have representatives next season. The measure applies to the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Women’s Champions League and youth categories.

Russian champion last weekend, Zenit, owned by Brazilians Claudinho, Malcom, Yuri Alberto, Wendel and Douglas Santos, would be entitled to a direct spot in the group stage of the Champions League. With the punishment maintained, the club will only play national tournaments in 2022/23.

The UEFA Executive Committee also overturned the desire of the Russian football federation to host the European Championship in 2028 or 2032. The application was considered “not eligible”.

Here’s a summary of the penalties: