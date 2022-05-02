On average, Brazilians pay 355.2% interest on the revolving card, says BC

Faced with the rampant Selic high cycle by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the average total interest that banks charge on the credit card revolving rose. In short, the increase was 8.9 percentage points from January to February, said the Central Bank (BC) last Thursday (28). Thus, the rate increased from 346.3% to 355.2% per year.

In short, the revolving card, added to the overdraft, is a form of emergency credit that many people access in times of difficulty. In the case of installments, still using a credit card, interest increased from 172.5% to 174.3% per year.

When considering the total interest on the credit card, which takes into account revolving and installment operations, the rate went from 67.3% to 73.2%. In April 2017, the rule that obliges banks to transfer, after a month, the debt from the revolving card to the installment plan, at lower interest rates, came into effect.

The government’s goal with the new rule was to allow the interest rate for the credit card revolving to reduce. This is said, because the risk of default, in theory, drops with the migration to installments.

With the end of the strike by BC servers, the autarchy started to update the bulletins and disclosures that were delayed. Such as monetary, credit and revolving statistics. However, last Thursday’s data is still far behind. That is, the information for February had to have been submitted at the end of March. As for March, last Thursday.

