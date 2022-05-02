One of Flamengo’s captains, Diego praises Paulo Sousa: “I guarantee he has the support of the whole team” | Flamengo

In Flamengo since 2016 and one of the captains of the squad, midfielder Diego, in an interview with Flow Sport Club, said that Paulo Sousa has the support of the group and praised the Portuguese coach.

– Flamengo often confuses. If you’re not very firm in what you believe in, you can get lost along the way. Managers and players suffer from lies. They want to put it on the coach’s account and play in the players’ group. Paul is being very firm. I guarantee he has the full support of the team. We like him, we trust him.

Flamengo’s number 10 stated that the Portuguese had a very productive recent conversation with the group of players.

– You had a sensational, frank and direct conversation with us recently. I have great respect. He is the 13th coach I have here at Flamengo. With everyone I was loyal. And I speak for the group of players. With Paulo it will be no different. Here is a group of men. Let’s talk about why the player is not surrendering and not speak a lie.

– Paulo’s work is being well done. Here the demand for the result is very high, but everything is being done to work out. Paulo’s success is our success. Paul’s failure is our failure.

The red-black player also spoke of the party in Teresina, in Piauí, where Flamengo won Altos 2-1 in the Copa do Brasil. The player praised the behavior of the crowd, but asked for patience with Léo Pereira, once again booed.

– It was sensational in Piauí, I like the people there, I like the sincerity, the happy way of being. We received a wonderful affection and managed to reciprocate with a victory. Everything was sensational. There’s only one thing I have to say because we saw players being cheered, I was cheered, and it’s very good for us. But I would really like my friend Léo (Pereira), for example, and more players to be able to feel that too.

– The fans have such great power, it’s good that they know that, they interfere a lot in the player’s performance. The fan is completely entitled, he owns the show. But this form of booing… And I’m a guy with the right to speak, I’ve been booed with a full Maracanã. It hurts not only the person being booed, but the team.

– Imagine a game like yesterday, difficult, very bad field, and the guys defending well and being missed. And then there are the younger ones who think: “Will I be the next one (to be booed)?”. I love Flamengo fans, I love this club, but, in addition to the opponent we are facing, if it generates this negative situation, it will be another opponent. It was all wonderful. I wanted a player like Léo (Pereira) to also feel embraced.

– I have a very strong relationship with Flamengo. My decision wasn’t just in 2016. It was 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22. I always had proposals to leave, like now, from other Brazilian clubs, but I chose Flamengo and this is where I want to be. It goes beyond football.

– I’ve been living in the moment, year after year. I don’t make plans as a football player for the future. I’m very happy at Flamengo, respecting and living the cycles. I want to contribute to this club, give back everything I’ve received.

In my post-career I am very excited about a lecture, my book and closing partnerships that will give me more possibilities.

– Coach is a possibility. The truth is that in the first year I quit, I won’t (work in football)… I give up a lot of time with my family. I probably won’t be with my wife on Mother’s Day on Sunday. My son appealed the other day and said: “You didn’t stay at home and didn’t play! Don’t play, stay at home (laughs)”

– If I want, I’ll play quietly until I’m 40. I’m privileged. But it’s not what I want.

