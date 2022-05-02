Oscar Isaac Regrets Frustrating ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Experience

Oscar Isaac had the opportunity to shine playing Moon Knight in marvel studiosbut the actor’s first experience with superheroes happened in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse‘, where he gave life to the villain Apocalypse.

The actor regretted the frustrating experience in production, especially with regard to makeup.

‎”No, I will not disown him. I know exactly what I was hired to do. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, (James) McAvoy, (Michael) Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse. It’s such a strange character.”

I told The New York Times.

“So you get there and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I have all these prosthetics. I have a heavy uniform. I can not move. I can’t see anyone…’ All these actors I wanted to work with – I couldn’t even see them! I still think about that time fondly. I wish it had been a better movie and they had taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks.”‎

‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ had Bryan Singer directing, and suffered from negative critical reception, even after the success of ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past‘.

The main cast brought James McAvoy as Professor Xavier, Michael Fassbender like Magneto, Jennifer Lawrence like Mystique, Nicholas Hoult like Beast, Tye Sheridan like Cyclops, Alexandra Shipp like storm and Sophie Turner like Jean Grey.