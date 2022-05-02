Pacheco’s project changes interest in judicial damages, meeting the OECD – 05/02/2022

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), presented this Monday (2) a bill that aims to define the interest rates and monetary correction that should be applied to labor and civil indemnities by Brazilian courts. The standardization is in line with the premises of the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development).

The text provides that the indemnities will have monetary correction equivalent to the IPCA, and that the interest will be that of the additional remuneration of savings deposits, that is, 0.5% per month, if the Selic (basic interest rate) is above 8.5% per year, or 70% of the Selic rate, when this rate is equal to or lower than 8.5% per year.