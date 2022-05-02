Palmeiras can guarantee an early place in the round of 16 and aim for the overall leadership of Libertadores | palm trees

Palmeiras face Independiente Petrolero, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), in Sucre, Bolivia, and can guarantee early classification for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

After winning the first three matches, one more victory guarantees Verdão in the next phase, with two more rounds to play in the group stage.

And, if that happens, Palmeiras will maintain their pattern of tranquility and great use in recent years in this phase of Libertadores.

It will be the fifth consecutive participation in which Verdão will be able to qualify in advance for the round of 16. Since 2018, the team does not have to wait for the last round to guarantee itself in the next phase.

In 2018 and 2021, the spot came in the fourth round, as can happen if you beat Independiente Petrolero. In 2019 and 2020, Palmeiras qualified in the fifth round.

With the classification well underway, Verdão is also looking to ensure the best overall campaign in the group stage, which gives the right to decide at home until the semifinals.

Besides Palmeiras, only Flamengo and River Plate have won all the games, but the team has a better goal difference and that’s why it’s currently in the lead.

Independiente Petrolero and Palmeiras face each other at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Tuesday. In the first leg, in São Paulo, Verdão thrashed by an incredible 8-1.

