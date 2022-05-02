Palmeiras coordinator explains how they will face Bolivian altitude

Palmeiras had little time to turn the key after the victory over Juazeirense. This Tuesday, the team faces Independiente Petrolero-BOL, in Sucre, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. In addition to the opponent, Verdão will have to overcome another obstacle: altitude.

Sucre is located at 2,800 meters above sea level, and club alviverde is eyeing the impact that this scenario will have on the players’ performance. The scientific coordinator of Palmeiras, Daniel Gonçalves, spoke about the challenges that the altetas will have to face in Bolivia.

“The measures in relation to altitude are to minimize the negative effects, since they will occur from a physiological point of view, and also to enhance physical situations such as the increase in the speed of bodies and the ball. Due to the lower density of the air, there is a decrease in oxygen pressure, and then athletes tend to have breathing difficulties. But, on the other hand, the ball changes its trajectory and its speed. The faster we adapt to these issues, especially mental (if the athlete knows how much your body will suffer), the better your performance in the game will be”, said the coordinator.

Thinking about the match against Petrolero, Palmeiras has already started a preparation with specific measures for a long time, as Daniel said.

“The measures have already been in place for a few weeks, such as biochemical and blood monitoring of athletes, as we know that the transport of oxygen within the body is related to red blood cells and iron. Therefore, we have already tried to correct this through food. and specific medications. We also implemented fractional hydration throughout the day, since the altitude increases the respiratory rate and, consequently, the dryness of the airways and, with that, greater dehydration”, said the professional.

On Sunday, Verdão held its first training session at the Football Academy, focusing on the duel with the Bolivian team, and the goalkeepers had a new element. Weverton and his fellow positions worked with lighter balls, filled with helium gas.

Palmeiras leads Libertadores group A in isolation, with nine points in three games played. In the first confrontation with Petrolero, at Allianz Parque, the team won by 8 to 1 – the biggest rout in the history of Palestra in the continental tournament.