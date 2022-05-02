Paramount announces release date for the live-action Cave of the Dragon

A success in the 1980s, here in Brazil, Caverna do Dragão is part of the imagination of many children. Started in 2015, the live action project finally got a premiere date. According to Paramount, the film will hit theaters on March 3, 2023.

The studio also announced the new title. That is, until then it was just Dungeons & Dragons. With the change, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. More information is being kept confidential. Only a few names of the cast have been released. As Chris Pine cast later in 2020. Subsequently Hugh Grant was announced. Then Michelle Rodriguez. As well as Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis.

Dragon Cave live action is the fourth production based on the cartoon

The Dragon Cave live-action project took a while to go into production. Since the constant changes of writers and directors got in the way. Paramount has been keeping the details of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ under wraps. So far, only a few behind-the-scenes photos have been released.

This will be the fourth film based on the cartoon. The first was released in 2000, titled Dungeons & Dragons. In 2005, by the Sci-Fi Channel, Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God. In 2012, the third feature won a DVD version. So titled Dungeons & Dragons 3: The Book of Vile Darkness. Unlike the first, the new movie is being released at a time when the tabletop D&D RPG is on the rise.

