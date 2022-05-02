Paulo Sousa clarifies what he expects from Pedro at Flamengo: ‘It’s very simple’

After breaking his biggest goal fast for the FlamengoPeter left the future open: “In the middle of the year we will see what is best for everyone”, declared. Making clear his dissatisfaction with the few minutes in the season, shirt 21, in addition to talking about leaving the field, posted a message to the crowd. Thus, coach Paulo Sousa was asked about the athlete’s situation in the squad.

You analysts and critics have to ask them. For us, it’s very simple: you’ve played practically all the games, some more, some less. He is a player that we seek, like everyone else, to offer all the conditions to develop his work and help Flamengo to the fullest. It has to be ready, as he has been, as he has been, to help us.

In 22 Flamengo matches under Paulo Sousa’s command this season, striker Pedro was used in 18, starting seven times. Shirt 21 was on the field for 45 minutes or more on the field only nine times: Altos-PI, Athletico, Vasco, Bangu, Resende, Botafogo, Madureira, Audax and Boavista.

Pedro scored four goals and provided one assist in the season, having his worst start in terms of the number of direct participations in goals for Flamengo.

On Wednesday, Pedro will have another opportunity to be used by Paulo Sousa. In Córdoba, Rubro-Negro will face Talleres (ARG), for the fourth round of Group H of the Libertadores, being able to guarantee the classification for the round of 16 of the Cup with the fourth consecutive victory. Rubro-Negro trains this Monday and Tuesday, at Ninho, before the delegation leaves for Argentina.