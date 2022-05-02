PC Vasconcellos: ‘The sign I see is from Botafogo building itself in a very interesting way’

The 1-1 draw with the Youththis Sunday, was only the fourth game of the Botafogo at the Brazilian championship. to the commentator Paulo Cesar Vasconcellosin SporTV’s “Exchange of Passes”, this must be taken into account, as well as the influence of the Nilton Santos Stadium crowded.

– I would say that Botafogo was very much betrayed by anxiety. Botafogo fans were impeccable. Of course, she left the stadium frustrated, because she went there with a win. He saw a very intense Botafogo in the first half, who did not let Juventude play, but he was also anxious and hasty. I understand that the Luís Castro, who throughout the game got annoyed and charged Botafogo without the ball, this is the great challenge, to be competitive and assertive without the ball. It needs training, acceptance of the new. reached a draw with Diego Goncalveshis and his entries Matheus Nascimento were good. The result is frustrating, but Luís Castro made a very interesting observation, that this team needs to learn that it will play with a full stadium. This crowd, which never gave up, despite all careless management, is now showing up in droves, encouraged, only at the end had discontented demonstrations – said PC.

Commentator and former player Pedrinho also talked about what it’s like to play with a full stadium.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time. When the model is not very fixed, the external environment interferes. I’ve done that, it wasn’t to pounce, it was to negotiate space, I went on top because the crowd asked, it wasn’t to go. The fan has to understand, participate without interfering, not make the player make mistakes. That’s why we played creating a little seed to understand the game – he explained.

Even so, the balance is positive in the opinion of analysts.

– The signage I see is from Botafogo being built in a very interesting way. John Textor completed 30 days, four games, but he said he wants this coach, to lead a process that will result in this, this and this. I see awareness and conviction, which in many others is not happening. It is obvious that it is a construction. That’s why Luís Castro said he has to get used to playing with a full stadium and doing what was worked on – added PC Vasconcellos.