Pedophiles can be identified by their hands, says study

A study led by the Department of Anatomy and Forensic Anthropology at the University of Dundee, Scotland, showed that it is possible to identify rapists and pedophiles just by analyzing video evidence that shows a piece of the criminal’s hand.

The study was created by Sue Black, a professor at the Scottish university, in 2006. It all started when the researcher received a call from Nick Marsh, a forensic photographer who had worked years earlier with Black as part of a team sent by the Foreign Office to examine the bodies of war crimes victims in Kosovo.

Start of studies

(Source: Unsplash)

When Marsh contacted Black, he knew that the teacher had a talent for identifying people from bits of flesh and bone. However, the case he needed help with had different types of evidence and he wondered if he could get any kind of advice.

The evidence was an eight-second-long digital video clip, involving a case of a teenager who claimed her father was breaking into her room at night to molest her. Upon telling her mother and being discredited, the girl then decided to leave her webcam on all night.

The camera, however, only captured the hand and forearm of a person touching the girl – an authorship that was promptly denied by the father. Marsh asked Black if there was a way to identify the criminal, but he didn’t get a very encouraging response at first. Even so, after studying the footage, Black noticed something that had eluded her before.

human body details

(Source: Unsplash)

Upon reviewing the video, Sue noticed that the criminal in question had veins sticking out on the back of his hands. With the camera’s infrared mode turned on in the dark, the lines turned black and created a unique pattern from person to person. She asked the police to take pictures of her father’s hand and forearm. The vein patterns matched.

Black appeared in court as an expert witness for the prosecution, presenting his analysis of the vein pattern. It was the first time in British legal history that evidence of this kind had been presented in court proceedings. The judge had to interrupt the trial for 90 minutes for the researcher to explain her hypothesis.

She didn’t have stats that proved the chance of hands matching to support her. Still, it was strong evidence and the prosecuting attorney expected her father to be found guilty. However, he was acquitted. In 2008, she published a study confirming the validity of the vein pattern analysis and went on to contribute to other cases.

According to Sue’s analysis, any kind of distinction in the hands of a criminal could be used against him if they were captured on video. This goes for any type of mark that covers the area from the nails to the wrist, scars, freckles, birthmarks, moles, fingernails and creases on the skin of the fingers, and above all, the patterns of the protruding veins.