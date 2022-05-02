PIS/Pasep releases 2 withdrawals of forgotten values; See who gets

THE Federal Savings Bank informed that millions of Brazilians are money forgotten in PIS/Pasep. The resources are part of past modalities of the salary bonus that many people failed to withdraw in due time. Check out!

PIS/Pasep Quotas

The bank informs that around R$ 23 billion in resources are standing still and waiting to be withdrawn by more than 10 million Brazilians. The values ​​in question refer to calls PIS/Pasep Quotas.

The worker who performed some activity with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988 is entitled to part of this amount. In many cases, the holders of this money have already died, however, heirs can recover the forgotten value.

To request the withdrawal, both workers and heirs must contact the Caixa. The balance inquiry can be done through the FGTS application.

This is because the PIS/Pasep quota resources were transferred to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) as soon as the PIS/Pasep fund was extinguished.

2019 salary bonus

In addition to the previous system, workers entitled to benefit for base year 2019 can also withdraw if they have missed the deadline of that calendar. According to Caixa, approximately 320 thousand people are eligible to recover this money.

About R$ 208 million were forgotten by workers, whose amounts refer to the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for base year 2019. The request for this resource left behind was reopened on March 31 of this year.

To request Late PIS/Pasepthe beneficiary can look for one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare or send an email message to the address [email protected] In this case, it is necessary to replace the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state in which the person resides.

The consultation of the allowance balance is available at the Alô Trabalho central office, by telephone 158, on the Gov.br Portal and also through the Digital Work Card application.