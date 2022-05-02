Polo 2023 will be Volkswagen’s first flex-fuel hybrid in Brazil

Volkswagen is going through a transition phase in Brazil. THE lack of chips and other components has constantly paralyzed the brand’s factories since 2021. Furthermore, with the end of the medallions approaching Goal and Voyage, the German will soon change its national range. And, for that, the VW prepares a great novelty for Brazil: the Polo 2023 with hybrid flex system.

Less than a year ago, the Car Journal anticipated that the automaker was working on a flexible hybrid system for domestic cars. Well, according to a report by journalist Marlos Ney Vidal, from the website Secret Autos, the first Volkswagen with flex-hybrid technology in Brazil will be the Polo. And, to mark the feat, he will have the surname eTSI. The forecast is that VW will present the system with the restyling of the hatch. Vidal even recorded the model in tests with journalist Diogo Dias. (look here).

Volkswagen/Disclosure

Polo will be mild hybrid (MHEV)

Volkswagen’s hybrid system will be the brand’s first flex-fuel system in the world, thus capable of using ethanol or gasoline in any proportion. It features a more powerful alternator and a 48-volt battery. They do not drive the wheels, but lighten the combustion engine in motion. Thus, they ensure greater fuel economy and lower emissions.

The technology is already available in Europe, in the mid-size Golf hatch. And it brings the 1.0 TSI turbo gasoline engine with 110 hp and 20 mkgf of torque, combined with the mild hybrid system. However, in Brazil, the 1.0-liter engine will be flex-fuel and will have greater power with the use of ethanol. Consumption in the Polo 2023 promises to impress: average of about 23 km/l between city and highway, with gasoline.

When does it arrive in stores?

The forecast is that the new Polo 2023 arrives in Brazilian stores in the middle of this year. As novelties, in addition to the mechanics, the compact hatch will gain an updated look. However, unlike the European model, it will have changes focused on the front, with redesigned headlights and grille. The optical assembly will thus have new contours and LED lighting. At the back, the set should maintain its current format, without invading the trunk lid.

The cabin will preserve the current style, but will have a new cluster and the latest Nivus steering wheel, in addition to new controls for the air conditioning. The VW Play multimedia center with a 10″ screen will also not be left out and will have Wi-Fi internet. (Polo GTS).

Kia/Disclosure

What is a mild hybrid?

Unlike complete hybrid systems such as the Corolla Cross, or the plug-in type, which allows the batteries to be recharged in sockets, the mild hybrid works with full control of the combustion engine to drive the vehicle. Allied to it is an electric generator. Hence the MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) specification. This therefore acts as an alternator. In this way, it recovers part of the energy that would be wasted in braking, for example, and feeds a 48V battery. Thus, it relieves the thermal engine with the car in motion and reduces fuel consumption and pollutant emissions.

However, although it is not capable of pulling the vehicle, the electric unit helps with acceleration. For example, at constant speed (streets such as a straight line or slope), the combustion engine is inoperative and the car starts to work through the electric unit only. This significantly reduces fuel use and emissions.

