Raulino de Oliveira becomes an option for classic Flamengo x Botafogo; Brasilia is still listed

Less than a week from the classic Flamengo vs Botafogofor the fifth round of the Brazilian championshipa CBF have not yet defined what the location will be. Brasilia is quoted but not confirmed. It’s the Raulino de Oliveira Stadiumin Round Roundappears as an alternative, according to Wellington Arruda and Diogo Dantas on Twitter.

The game cannot be played in Maracanã, because the stadium is under winter lawn planting. Flamengo requested a reversal of field management, but Botafogo refused.

Tickets for the classic were even sold on a website, with game in Brasilia, however the portal was taken down. The uncertainty follows.

Faced with so much uncertainty about the location of the game between Flamengo and Botafogo, we now have the Volta Redonda stadium as a possible and most likely city to host this match. OFFICIAL definition should come out later today. — Wellington Arruda (@well_arrudaa) May 2, 2022