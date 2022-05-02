Sports

Raulino de Oliveira becomes an option for classic Flamengo x Botafogo; Brasilia is still listed

Less than a week from the classic Flamengo vs Botafogofor the fifth round of the Brazilian championshipa CBF have not yet defined what the location will be. Brasilia is quoted but not confirmed. It’s the Raulino de Oliveira Stadiumin Round Roundappears as an alternative, according to Wellington Arruda and Diogo Dantas on Twitter.

The game cannot be played in Maracanã, because the stadium is under winter lawn planting. Flamengo requested a reversal of field management, but Botafogo refused.

Tickets for the classic were even sold on a website, with game in Brasilia, however the portal was taken down. The uncertainty follows.

Source: FogãoNET newsroom, Wellington Arruda’s Twitter and Diogo Dantas’s Twitter

Source link

