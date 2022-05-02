Red Bull Bragantino changes supplier and presents new number 1 for the season sequel

Red Bull Bragantino will already wear the new shirt from this Thursday’s game (5), against Vélez, for Libertadores

THE Red Bull Bragantino presented this Monday (2) its new shirt 1 for the sequence of the 2022 season.

The team from the interior of São Paulo recently changed supplier, no longer having uniforms manufactured by Nike. who took over was New Balancewhich released the pieces this Monday.

The material brings the idea of ​​”synthesis of feelings”, a combination that fans carry inside the stands.

“Let’s keep going. In race, in faith, any way we can, because what brought us here is what makes us believe, that we can fly wherever our people’s dreams take us!”, said defender Léo. Ortiz.

Predominantly white, with gray and red details, Bragantino’s new shirt also has details on the piece’s badge, “which aims to convey dynamism and energy”, according to the brand.

The shorts are red and the white socks have details worked in red.

The new number 1 of Red Bull Bragantino, made by New Balance disclosure

The new trousseau will be used as of this Thursday’s game (5th), against Velez Sarsfieldthrough the CONMEBOL Libertadores.